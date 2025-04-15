Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I'm excited to head back to Jeddah for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend. It's a really fast track and we have a quick car, so we'll be aiming to finish this triple-header strongly.

"I'm proud with how we've started the season. We've celebrated our success but also come together as a team to debrief and take away our learnings ahead of the next race. I'm feeling good and look forward to going racing again this weekend."

Oscar Piastri: "I was very happy with the win and the manner of victory over in Bahrain. Therefore, I'm going into this weekend with a lot of confidence.

"Jeddah is a track that I really enjoy and have good memories of from past visits. I'm determined to hit the ground running in Saudi."

Andrea Stella: "After a successful weekend in Bahrain, we immediately turn our attention to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. We feel encouraged by our performance thanks to the hard work of everyone in the team who have delivered a fast car.

"The Jeddah Corniche Circuit is one of the fastest circuits in the calendar, with opportunities for overtaking, and a softer tyre allocation compared to the past, which could make for an exciting race. As always, we keep focused and hope to close out this triple-header with another positive result for the team."

Jeddah Corniche Circuit

Race laps: 50

Circuit length: 6.174km/3.836 miles

Total race distance: 308.450km/191.662 miles

Number of corners: 27 (11 right, 16 left)



Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C3, Medium: C4 and Soft: C5