Bahrain Grand Prix: Race team notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "It's been an incredible weekend, starting off with Qualifying yesterday and it was nice to finish the job in style today.

"I can't thank the team enough for the car they've given us - it was pretty handy out there!

"I'm very proud of what I've done this weekend and proud to do it here in Bahrain as well. It's obviously a very important race for us, given our ownership. It's never been a track that's been kind to us, so it's great to finally get the first win for the team in Bahrain."

Lando Norris: "An up and down race today. Some frustrating mistakes but still plenty of positives to take away with a strong points finish for the team in Bahrain. It was a really good race throughout, everyone pushing hard, right on the limit, which is always fun to be part of. Congratulations to Oscar and the whole team for today's result. I'll now keep my head down and work hard as we head to Saudi Arabia next weekend."

Andrea Stella: "A very important result in Bahrain at our second home Grand Prix. It's a first victory for the team here, following on from a first Pole position yesterday. We are all extremely appreciative of the support we receive from our shareholders, now and always. When we were building the team and not achieving the results we are seeing now, they were patient and gave us the resources we needed to set out on our current trajectory.

"Oscar drove pretty much the perfect weekend. He was very solid in each session, every situation, and took the car to a deserved victory. Lando, starting P6, was always going to have to work hard this evening, and a five second penalty made his job even harder - but he put in a very strong performance and ensured we get to celebrate a double podium finish, which is important for both Championships.

"I want to take the opportunity once again to thank our fans for their support, and also the women and men at McLaren, here in Bahrain and back at the factory, who together with our partners, have done a fantastic job delivering this car and supporting the trackside operation. I hope everyone will be enjoying the victory this evening."