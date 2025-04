Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Practice team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "A good start to the weekend and a productive first day on track, getting comfy in the car and building confidence.

"We've got good data available with plenty of laps recorded, so I'll keep working hard overnight with the team, focusing on the different areas we've identified in preparation for tomorrow's Qualifying."

Oscar Piastri: "A solid Friday. It was a little bit of a trickier day, but I think the pace in the car is good. The competition doesn't seem far away, so we need to iron out a couple of things to put us in the best place for Qualifying. We'll review it all tonight and set ourselves up well for tomorrow."

Andrea Stella: "It's been a positive first day here in Jeddah, where we were able to complete a number of important test items and establish a reasonable performance baseline. We completed a good number of laps, enabling the drivers to build confidence, which is particularly important at this high-speed, but technically challenging circuit. Having said this, the field seems very tightly packed, and we will need to extract the maximum potential from the car for Qualifying. We have plenty of data to analyse this evening and look forward to getting back on track tomorrow."