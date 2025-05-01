Miami Grand Prix: FIA Drivers Press Conference

Part 1: Yuki Tsunoda, Pierre Gasly and Lando Norris.

Lando, great to see you again. Back to the scene of your first win in Formula 1. Does it give you a little spring in your step returning to the Hard Rock Stadium again?

Lando Norris: No, but it's good memories, right? It's stuff I dreamed of as a kid - winning and standing on the top step - and I managed to do it here, which was a cool place to do it. So just good memories, good times. Thinking back to the race, chequered flag, seeing the team celebrations - a lot of things that always bring a smile to my face. So hopefully the plan is to try and do it again.

What are the biggest challenges facing you and McLaren this weekend?

LN: Same as normal, I guess - other competition. We feel good and confident we're the best, but the others are certainly not far behind and are consistently putting pressure on us. One little mistake and we're behind and not where we want to be. Otherwise, it's just another weekend where we're trying to improve. I'm sure others are trying to improve and try and get ahead of us, but yeah, just making sure I have a good, clean weekend.

We haven't seen the best of you in qualifying at the last couple of events. Are we going to see a change in approach from you?

LN: I'm working on my things, what to improve, and trying to figure out all the things behind the scenes on what I need to do better on. It's certainly not because of a lack of speed or ability to do so. I've often led the way in Q1 and Q2, but always when I've got to Q3, then it's not gone to plan. So yeah, there's stuff from the driving side and from the car side, where things haven't clicked. But I'm working on it and hopefully this weekend I can put it into practice.

Pierre, how's your throwing arm? You're likely to see Alpine investor Patrick Mahomes this weekend.

Pierre Gasly: Yeah, we've got some big names coming. We have a lot of American support and investors in the team, so coming here is always a special moment. Patrick is going to be around this weekend. I must say I admire his work, his success in his sport, and it's always a special time to be able to chat with him.

It's been an up and down season for Alpine - just that seventh place in Bahrain so far. What trends are you seeing from the car in terms of performance?

PG: I think it's extremely tight in the field, especially from the sort of position we're fighting in. Within three tenths you could be in Q3 or knocked out in Q1. So it's just difficult. I think we've been able to really put things together the last two events. We've not been very fortunate in the first three races. But I do feel we've got the speed to fight the Williams, AlphaTauri (sic) are very competitive at time, also Haas. So we've just got to be on top of our game and extract every hundredth and millisecond of our package, and I'm sure we'll be able to fight for those.

Yuki, let's start with the Silverstone test last week. You did a day in a two-year-old car. How did it go?

Yuki Tsunoda: Yeah, I experienced the classic British weather - started damp and we didn't bring any wet tyres, just because we didn't want to waste any mileage for the driver TPC test. So we waited quite a long time for it to dry up. Unfortunately, we got a bit of an issue at the end of the day as well. So in the end, we didn't drive much, but still a cool experience. To be honest, it's hard to feel the difference, right? It was completely different conditions and completely different corner characteristics compared to previous races that I've raced. Also, I didn't want to give stupid feedback to make confusion, so I told them what I felt clearly, but otherwise, still a good test for me to get some mileage.

You've now done three races in the RB21. How confident are you feeling in this year's car?

YT: It just needs more time, I guess, to get used to it fully. I'm happy with the progress so far. The confidence is quite there, but just when you push 100% on the limit in qualifying, that's where you kind of face it for the first time, right? Because you don't push 100% until then. The starting point is always slightly below where I want to be or where I used to start with in FP1, so it takes a bit more time to build up on new tracks. In qualifying, most of the time so far I experience new behaviour from the car and I'm not always able to cope with it. I wouldn't say the car is super difficult - it just needs more time to define where the limit is.

Questions From The Floor

(Craig Slater - Sky Sports) Question for Lando - Andrea Stella talked about an upgrade targeted to make the car easier for you to drive. How far down the road is that in terms of being deployed and do you really need that to get on top of this year's car?

LN: I certainly think it will help. I honestly don't know the exact timeline of things. There's also a mixture of things that will slowly come and be implemented over time. But I also don't want to rely on that myself. There are things I'm working on separately, and hopefully that's a better fix than waiting for other bits to come. But it's good we're working as a team and trying to understand these things. It's been clear that there have been differences from last year in how the car works, how it acts, and how I'm able to get lap time out of it and perform. So, a mixture of things. I have to be a little patient with some things - some are bigger than others - but it takes time. So I just keep my head down and keep pushing myself.

(David Croft - Sky Sports UK) Question for Yuki - if it's not a super complicated car to drive, where are the bits that you need to work on to feel way more at home in the Red Bull versus your previous car?

YT: I'll say it's not complicated in the sense of trying to drive around, but it's still not easy, for sure. In VCARB the car was a bit more lenient and forgiving with any directions. The Red Bull has a sharper, narrower window where it performs. It's not easier than VCARB, but better than I thought initially when I jump into Red Bull. This is the first time after joining Formula 1 [that I'm in a different car]. For four years I drove the same car and knew how to set it up and where the limit was. Now, I just naturally didn't have to think about it before, but now, in terms of set-ups... The set-up I tried a couple of time in Suzuka that I thought would be good, just didn't work out - even when in the car, the balance felt good, the lap time didn't reflect it. So that needs to come from experience, and sometimes you just have to accept the difficulties of the car. Like, if it feels like a lot of understeer or oversteer, but lap time is good, probably stick to that direction. It's a different approach. I'm learning as much as possible. The team is helping a lot with those direction. I just have to get used to it. But the limit, I just still don't know yet exactly. Like in Q3 in Saudi, I pushed a bit more and had a massive snap, which I didn't expect. It will get there. I just try to keep my head down and slowly build up. Even with the general environment [within the team], me and my engineer - he's Scottish, so a mix of Scottish English and my Japanese English - it's a bit interesting. Those things just need more time to blend in.

(Mara Sangiorgio - Sky Sports Italy) Lando, I now we are just in Miami, but speaking with your opponents they are all convinced that a lot will change from Barcelona. Are you too as a team?

LN: No, no. This is the nice thing. You see a lot of what people say and what they speculate, but no, I'm confident not much at all has to change for us and we can keep doing what we're doing. So like Oscar said before, I think we'll be strong through the whole season. I'm confident of that. We have plenty of things we want to improve and do even better on, but others can say what they want and think what they want. I don't mind.

(Diego Mejia - Fox Sports Mexico) Maybe for Pierre. And if anyone wants to come in as well, once again, we have a softer step in the tyres. We didn't see two stops in Jeddah. Do you expect that to be more of an effect here?

PG: Well, I think, yeah, for sure it brings a bit more unknown coming this year also with a Sprint weekend. It doesn't make things very easy in terms of tyre allocation and what way you want to go, so there are probably going to be compromises to be taken at some stage throughout the weekend. But yeah, I think we might see slightly more differences across strategy, definitely for Sunday. But I'm sure we'll learn more about it also Saturday, once we've done the sprint race.

Lando, you agree?

LN: Yep.

(Albert Fabrega - ESPN Latam) Question for Lando. Do you think this year's DNA of the car is better suited to Oscar driving style rather than yours?

LN: It's a difficult one to answer. Yeah, it's very difficult to answer. I think there are just certain things which don't allow me to feel what I need to feel and those things are what allow me to drive to the level that I can drive at—to get pole positions and to drive at the highest level in racing. We're talking about small things. It's not like it's impossible to drive all of a sudden. It's just when we're talking about qualifying split by hundredths of a second, thousandths of a second, that's what I'm complaining of and nothing more than that. Yeah, it's not one I can probably just give you a yes or no answer to. I think he's maybe more naturally able to adapt. And I also think it's a driver's job to adapt to whatever car they get given, but there are compromises, and the team are also there to try and help you get the most out of the car. But it's clear there have been some changes and whether it's just suited Oscar or Oscar's way, or him doing a better job at adapting, that's not for me to kind of know or try and figure out or waste my time on. But yeah, for me, it's also hurt me a little bit more and I've not been able to perform at the level that I was at the end of last season, which I think is the best level that I've been.



(Mervi Kallio - Viaplay) This is for Lando. Did you expect at the beginning of the season that the car was going to be trickier for you than last year's car, as you said?

LN: No, I don't think so. I mean, it's very hard to know. Of course we have the simulator and things, and there was nothing that really spoke out that much about it. So the answer is no. We knew it would be a step forward, we knew it would be quicker, but until you really put it on the track and you drive at different circuits... You know, it's not just that one. There are some circuits I felt better and some circuits I've liked the feeling a lot. But not enough of an indication for me to kind of prepare—probably what I needed to prepare for.