Honda hoping to reunite with Verstappen

Koji Watanabe, president of the Honda Racing Corporation, admits that he hopes to work with Max Verstappen again.

This season marks the end of the Japanese manufacturer's successful partnership with Red Bull, which netted four drivers' titles and two constructors'.

The Austrian team took a gamble on Honda, for following the disaster that was the return with McLaren, in the aftermath of a fairly successful season with Toro Rosso in 2018, Red Bull dropped Renault for the Japanese manufacturer, Max Verstappen claiming the new partnership's maiden victory at the Red Bull Ring that same year.

Since then Honda has racked up 64 more wins making it the second most successful manufacturer of the hybrid era to date, Mercedes having 128 victories to its name.

From next season Red Bull is building its own engines in partnership with Ford, while Honda joins forces with Aston Martin.

At a time the Austrian team is keen to play down talk of the Dutchman seeking pastures new, and many citing the Silverstone-based outfit as his most likely destination, Honda boss Watanabe has helpfully stirred the pot.

"First of all, we will do everything we can to help him win his fifth world title this year," he tells De Telegraaf. "And then our focus will be on our partnership with Aston Martin.

"But I have to say honestly that I hope that there will be another opportunity for Honda to work with Max Verstappen," he adds. "I sincerely hope so.

"I have spoken to him many times and he has always been positive about our attitude and mentality," he said of the Dutch driver. "Max is also very good at communicating with the Honda engineers. He talks clearly to them and that has ensured that the engineers have become fans of him and that they are very dedicated."

At Aston Martin, Honda will once again join forces with Fernando Alonso, the Spaniard no doubt still experiencing nightmares following his stint with McLaren and the Japanese manufacturer.

Verstappen, on the other hand, is only too happy to sing Honda's praises.

"Honestly, the relationship that we've had with Honda has been amazing," he said at Suzuka earlier this month. "I've really enjoyed my time with them, how they also work, how professional they are and how dedicated they are. They've given me so much.

"Together we've won four Drivers' Championships and two Constructors'," he added. "It's been unbelievable and also, of course, something you'll never forget."