Ben Sulayem to review swearing rules

Following talks with drivers in various championships, FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem has said he is willing to review his controversial clampdown on swearing.

In the wake of his initial clampdown on swearing, which, of course, followed his demands in terms of jewellery and underwear, the FIA introduced Appendix B to the International Sporting Code (ISC), which revealed the punishments for "any words, deeds or writings that have caused moral injury or loss to the FIA, its bodies, its members or its executive officers, and more generally on the interest of motor sport and on the values defended by the FIA".

The move put the FIA on an obvious collision course with drivers, who had already seen Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc punished for swearing.

Other than fines, which even for F1 drivers were considered punitive, repeated offences would lead to suspension and even the deduction of championship points.

Other than drivers, pundits and fans greeted the move with derision, for not only did it appear to treat drivers like children, it appeared to control their behaviour at a time the sport was seeking to make them more open to the public, more human.

Taking to social media, Ben Sulayem has now admitted that after talking to competitors in various championships he is re-evaluating the move.

"Following constructive feedback received from many drivers competing in the seven FIA championships, I am considering making improvements to Appendix B," he wrote.

"As a former rally driver, I better understand what the drivers have told me," he added. "Appendix B is a key part of the International Sporting Code and is central to helping us ensure that our sport is accessible to all families. Humans make the rules and humans can improve them.

"This principle of continuous improvement is something I have always believed in and it is the beating heart of what we do at the FIA," he added.

While there is no mention of what changes are being considered or when they will be implemented, his comment does at least signify a welcome change of tone from the FIA president.

Then again, following all the comings and goings of high profile officials at motorsport's governing body, not to mention the ongoing threat of legal action, and an election coming later this year, Ben Sulayem needs all the friends he can get right now.

His determination to maintain a high public profile, whilst moulding motorsport into how he perceives it should be, was evident again at the weekend at the WRC's Rally Islas Canarias.

The winning crew were awarded FIA President's Medals, "envisioned by Ben Sulayem as a lasting symbol of their achievement".

"Crafted from 100 per cent recycled materials, the medals honour success while representing innovation and reflecting the FIA's commitment to sustainability," we were told.