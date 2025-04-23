Site logo

FIA approves GM as a power unit supplier

23/04/2025

The FIA has officially approved GM Performance Power Units LLC as a power unit supplier for the Formula One World Championship starting in 2029.

GM Performance Power Units LLC is the company formed by TWG Motorsports and General Motors to build powertrains for the Cadillac Formula 1 Team which will join the grid in 2026 and utilize Ferrari power units until the GM engines are homologated for racing use.

"Over two years ago, the FIA approved the entry of an eleventh team into the FIA Formula One World Championship, guided by my vision to expand the grid and bring new talent and opportunity to our sport," said Mohammed Ben Sulayem. "Although the process was at times challenging, the progress we see today affirms the journey has been worthwhile.

"Welcoming GM Performance Power Units LLC. as an approved power unit supplier for the Championship starting in 2029 marks another step in the global expansion of Formula 1 and highlights the growing interest from world-class automotive manufacturers like General Motors.

"Their dedication to innovation, sustainability, and competition is fully aligned with the FIA's vision for the future of our sport. It also strengthens our commitment to making motorsport more accessible and inclusive worldwide—welcoming new manufacturers, advancing technology, and connecting with a broader, more diverse fan base."

Earlier this year, industry veteran Russ O'Blenes was named CEO of GM Performance Power Units LLC. "With this approval from the FIA, we will continue to accelerate our efforts to bring an American-built F1 power unit to the grid,'' he said.

Development and testing of the team's prototype engine technology is ongoing while plans are under way to open a dedicated facility for Performance Power Units LLC near GM's Charlotte Technical Center in 2026.

