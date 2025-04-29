Miami Grand Prix: Preview - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "I'm really looking forward to getting back racing at the Miami Grand Prix this week.

After retiring on Lap 1 following the incident with Yuki [Tsunoda] in Jeddah last time out, I'm determined to make sure we can perform well this weekend. Overall, the triple-header was challenging, however, we were able to show competitive pace, particularly in Bahrain. Now heading Stateside, we have to build on those positives and aim to continually come away with a reward and chase some of our rivals down. Miami will be the second Sprint weekend of the year, which means we will need to hit the ground running as usual with the Sprint Shootout on Friday afternoon. The whole circuit is one of the coolest of the year, going around the Hard Rock Stadium and the paddock being on the NFL pitch is pretty cool. The track is exciting and the two long straights allow for some good overtaking opportunities. I've enjoyed a lot of good racing there and last year we were very close to the points in both races. This weekend is going to be very hot and humid, and our goal is to optimise the car in the hot conditions and ensure we can be in the mix for points in the Sprint and the Grand Prix."

Jack Doohan: "I am excited to head out to Miami this week for another Sprint weekend, the second of the season. The triple header was tough at times but had plenty of learnings and lots to debrief from. We've definitely made some steps forward from the beginning of the year and we just need to build on that each time we are on track. It was nice to have a week to rest and reset. I spent some time working with the team at the factory and on the simulator to prepare for Miami. The circuit is a particularly special one with its location at an NFL stadium and the American fans always bring a great atmosphere to the race weekend. I have experienced the energy before and I have cool memories from last year when I caught a pass from Patrick Mahomes! Now I am definitely very excited to experience it as a full-time driver and take on the Sprint weekend where it is especially important to be on it right away. We will aim to set ourselves up well to start both the Sprint Race and Grand Prix in the best position possible to fight for points."