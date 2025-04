Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Alpine

Free Practice 1: Pierre P1 (1min 29.239secs); Jack P16 (1min 30.183secs)

Free Practice 2: Pierre P8 (1min 29.106secs); Jack P17 (1min 29.912secs)

Pierre Gasly: "Overall I am pleased with our Friday Practice today. I had a great feeling in the car in Free Practice 1 and it is always nice to top a session even if it is only Practice. I felt like the car was good enough to push right away, which is a good sign on a high-speed circuit like this one. It was tricky at times and we struggled a little more in Free Practice 2 with general grip. We know this session is more representative to what we will experience for Qualifying tomorrow, so certainly that gives us some things to understand and get on top of ahead of tomorrow's running. We'll take it session by session; it is all very tight as usual with just a tenth or two splitting a number of cars. We are not too far away, though, there is room for improvement and we just need to nail it tomorrow."

Jack Doohan: "It has not been the easiest of Fridays for us but there have still been plenty of learnings to take from the two sessions. It's such a high-speed circuit and you need to build confidence to really be able to push the car. On my side, I felt quite comfortable on the Medium tyre. We have not yet clicked with the Soft compound so there are a few things there for us to understand. I am sure we will get on top of it ahead of Qualifying and hopefully maximise the potential of the package. Free Practice 3 will no doubt be hot again like Free Practice 1 earlier today. We will do our best to refine those details and be in a position to put ourselves up the order towards the top 10 and in the fight for Qualifying."