Bahrain Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "That was a very good Qualifying and we definitely needed that.

"I'm very happy for the entire team with that result and performance. I must say, I was struggling a little bit at the start of the session. I was not feeling that comfortable in Q1 with low grip and a lot of sliding. We managed to unlock the potential from the tyres from Q2 onwards and really extracted more and more from them as the session went on. In the end, Q3, and that last lap, when I crossed the line, I knew it was a special one. Even so, to be fifth and so close to the top three and even pole position is a nice surprise. Great work all round by the whole team and now we must focus on tomorrow. We have some fast cars behind us, we will try to fight them, but we know our goal is to cross the line inside the points."

Jack Doohan: "I have mixed emotions after that session even if the majority of the evening was largely very positive. We will start tomorrow's race in our best starting position of the year on my side. It was all coming together nicely throughout Q1 and most of Q2. I think I missed the window on tyre optimisation on the last run - a little too fast on my warm-up - over preparing them and we probably did not maximise the full potential on that last push lap. Still, plenty of positives there and things to understand for future. Tomorrow will be a long race, with high tyre degradation quite likely. Starting in eleventh means we are knocking on the door of the points so we will see what we can do on strategy and aim to convert today into a top ten finish in the race."

Dave Greenwood, Racing Director: "Overall it's a great result in Qualifying for the team, which is a nice reward and testament to all the hard work behind the scenes in recent weeks at Enstone and Viry. As usual at this race, we go through extreme conditions across Practice sessions in the build up to Qualifying. As a result, we have to work hard to keep the car balanced and the tyres performing at their optimum grip, but I am happy to say as a team we have done a very good job on this. Pierre was strong in all sessions in Qualifying and hooked up the lap in Q3 to line-up fifth for the Grand Prix tomorrow. Jack was matching Pierre all the way and showed good speed also, but narrowly missed out on a spot in Q3. We're in a good position for Sunday, but it will be a long and tricky race and we will look to convert strong starting positions into points for the team tomorrow. When you compare where the team was in Bahrain last year in P19 and P20 to today, it's been a great effort by the whole team. But we know the points are handed out tomorrow and we'll work hard to carry the positive momentum into the race tomorrow."