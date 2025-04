Bahrain Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "The conditions here in Bahrain are very different now compared to pre-season testing.

"In Free Practice 1 it was extremely hot and it was just low grip all session. It was quite nice to be second on the leaderboard even if it was not a representative session for various reasons. In Free Practice 2, the Hard tyre at the start felt okay but we just seemed to struggle on the Soft tyre. It's important we understand that compound a bit better and see how we can optimise it over one lap. The midfield is extremely tight again and I remain optimistic that we can improve ahead of tomorrow. We will do our homework tonight and make sure we get it right tomorrow evening."

Jack Doohan: "It's been a solid day's Practice in Bahrain. We struggled a little bit in Free Practice 1 and I still was not completely happy in Free Practice 2. The field is so close, two tenths of a second splits a number of cars, so every detail will count for a lot especially in a tight fight for Q3. We will keep our heads down and keep working hard to find some improvements from today. There will be plenty of useful data for us to run through from this evening's session both on low and high fuel and across all three compounds. Tomorrow, Free Practice 3 will be hot like we had in the first session today. It will be all about refining some details, understanding the tyres and maximising what we have when it counts."