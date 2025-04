Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Preview - Alpine

Alpine heads to the Jeddah Corniche Circuit for Round 5 of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Pierre Gasly: "It's great to leave Bahrain with points on the board after three challenging races at the start of the season. I'm very happy for the team after we executed a very competitive race. The strategy and pit stops were very good, and the car was too, we can certainly build on this in the upcoming races. The timing of the Safety Car was not ideal, and it was bittersweet to be passed by Max [Verstappen] at the end, but I'm still pleased for the whole team. The triple-header continues in Jeddah this week and we hope to show our competitiveness again. The circuit is fast, and the high-speed corners should hopefully play to our advantage, similarly to Bahrain. Our turnaround from 2024 to now has been a great achievement but we still have a lot to understand about our car. We're aiming for another top 10 finish in Saudi Arabia and I'm looking forward to getting back out on track already. On another note, I really enjoyed staying up late to watch the end of the Masters and I'm delighted for Rory McIlroy, one of our investors, to finally secure the green jacket. Congratulations to him!"

Jack Doohan: "It was a positive weekend in Bahrain for the team with the car really competitive and Pierre securing points for the team in seventh place. On my side, I was happy with the general performance, but left disappointed with the end result as some things just did not go our way. We had our best Qualifying result as a team and for the majority of the race both cars were fighting in the top 10, which goes to show that we are capable of putting ourselves in the mix and fighting for points. We were unfortunate with the final result on my side of the garage. We were hampered by the time of the Safety Car as we had built a decent margin with the undercut and had good track position but going up against those on fresher, Soft tyres towards the end proved too difficult to hang on for points. Our focus shifts to this weekend in Saudi Arabia to close out the triple-header. Once again it is a circuit I have prior experience at from Formula 2 and with its fast and flowing nature it will be important to use that knowledge to lock in from the start of the weekend and make the most of the positive momentum we have to bring in more points for the team."