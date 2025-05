Miami Grand Prix: Preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "It was nice to have a weekend off racing as we head into a busy weekend in Miami!

"The Sprint weekend here is always quite hectic and there is always lot going on. It is an interesting circuit and features a range of low and high-speed corners and off-camber sections. It is always pretty hot here and one of the more physical tracks, so we will see how we go. I'm looking forward to racing in Miami, there is always a spectacle and a great atmosphere with the fans. And hopefully we avoid any bollards this year!"

Yuki Tsunoda: "It's great to be in Miami and as ever, it's set to bring the heat! I really like coming to Miami, the restaurants are great and I love the beach, so it's a good mix between a very relaxing life and a fun one! I'm learning how busy life as an Oracle Red Bull Racing driver can be and the Team have kept me occupied off track this week with lots of the fun activities. Now it's time to focus on the racing and what we need to do on track. I've been at the factory with my Team since Saudi and I also tested in the RB19 at Silverstone, so it's been lots of hours spent together and lots learnt. It's a Sprint weekend in Miami, so it'll be a very busy one and we have to try to maximise everything as much as possible in that one practice session and then in all the time out of the car, with my engineers and Team. Hopefully, if all goes well we will be smiling on Sunday night."

Stats & Facts

• Max is the most successful driver in Sprint history, having won 11 of the 19 races ever held in the format. In this time, he has claimed nine poles and led exactly 200 laps - no other driver has led more than 42 laps.

• Yuki scored points in both the Sprint and Grand Prix in Miami last season, finishing seventh in the race and eighth in the Sprint event.

• After finishing on the podium in Saudi Arabia, Max moved ahead of Sebastian Vettel into second on the all-time points table. His career tally of 3,110.5 points is only bested by Lewis Hamilton (4,983.5).

• Yuki's eighth-placed qualifying position alongside Max's pole in Jeddah gave the Team its best combined qualifying position since Azerbaijan last September.

• In the previous three editions, no driver has won starting from the front row. Max's win here in 2023 from ninth on the grid was the first victory from that starting position since the 1984 French Grand Prix.