Miami Grand Prix: Preview - Williams

Carlos Sainz: As we head to Miami for the first US race of the calendar, it's my first stateside race with an American owned team, so it's sure to be a big one.

It's also the second Sprint weekend on the calendar, so we are looking forward to having more opportunities for point scoring, despite having less Free Practice time. We've got a strong race car and will be looking to maximise on the performance we've been building over the last few weekends. I'm really looking forward to the weekend! Vamos.

Alex Albon: Miami is always a unique experience. The atmosphere is incredible, and it's a race that everyone looks forward to. It's a sprint weekend which adds another layer of complexity and challenge; with limited time to fine-tune the car, we'll need to be sharp from the first session. Carlos and I worked well together in Saudi Arabia and the teamwork paid off with more points on the board. We're in a strong place, so we'll be looking to keep up the positive energy and execute cleanly to maximise our potential this weekend.