Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Williams

Carlos Sainz: A positive first day for us here in Jeddah.

We've made some good steps forward from FP1 to FP2, trying some different things with the set-up and my driving style to try to extract more from the car. The lap on the Soft tyre was proof of those steps and, although it's only Friday, the feeling around this tricky track was positive overall. Let's see if we can keep it up tomorrow!

Alex Albon: It's a lot of fun to drive around this track with so many high-speed sections. It's going to be very close in Qualifying, so there's some fine-tuning to be done ahead of the session. Tyres are always a talking point here, especially when the track cools off throughout the session. We're usually good at getting the tyres in the right window, so let's see how tomorrow's session goes.

