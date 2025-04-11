Bahrain Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Williams

Alex Albon: We weren't quite as competitive today as we were when we were here for pre-season testing, and we fell back a little bit in the heat.

The issues we're seeing were expected though and some balance issues have been exposed. We only seem to have them at this track, it's interesting. We know it's going to be close here, but the good thing is, it's nothing major that needs fixing; the car feels good.

Carlos Sainz: After skipping FP1 we got up to speed pretty quickly in the short run, and then in the long run we struggled with some car balance issues and tyres, but we'll do some work tonight to see if we can sort them. The track and the car feel completely different to when we were here for testing, so we need to make a few adjustments to make sure that we hit the sweet spot tomorrow.

Luke Browning: Coming from F2 Practice to F1 Practice was tough as it was such a big step up! Saying that, it was probably harder the other way - stepping back to F2. It's always nicer to go from F2 to F1, to push everything up. I think we did a good job out there; I really enjoyed it. I was in an F1 car in Monza last week for our test, so it was great to be able to apply everything I learned then to this weekend. Getting more mileage in was a big help. Big thanks to Williams for the opportunity!