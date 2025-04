"Sh*t happens," insists Sainz following anthem fine

Carlos Sainz has hit out following the €20,000 fine imposed on him for arriving late for the national anthem in Suzuka due to a 'personal issue'.

The Spaniard arrived 5 seconds late for the ceremony as he was battling a "stomach issue" which was officially verified by Dr Messina of Med-Ex.

Though seemingly understanding of his problem, the stewards pointed out the need for respect of the anthem ceremony, and while a €60,000 was possible the Spaniard was fined €20,000 of which €10,000 is suspended for a period of 12 month providing there are no follow-throughs.

Talking about the fine in Bahrain today, the Williams driver was scathing of the punishment, whilst putting himself up for another hit to his wallet.

"I think I'm the biggest supporter of punctuality and the way I tend to value things, and especially a national anthem with all the authorities," he told reporters. "I was the first one to put my hand up and say, I'm late, I'm sorry for that.

"At the same time, I was five seconds late, and to be five seconds late and have to pay 10,000, it's for me, out of the question that we're having to pay this money," he added.

"I don't know if I'm going to get a fine saying this but, shit happens," he said. "And it's the way it goes sometimes."

Though Mohammed ben Sulayem has other things on his plate at the moment it remains to be seen if Sainz will now face further punishment for swearing during the press conference, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc having both been penalised for previously breaking one of the FIA president's pet rules.