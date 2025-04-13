Site logo

Bahrain Grand Prix: Race team notes - Williams

13/04/2025

Alex Albon: We were unfortunate today.

Points were on the cards, our race pace was really strong, and we had really good first and second stints. Then we got a bit unlucky with the safety car and had to double stack, so we lost a couple of places. I'm generally still happy though; a lot of lessons have been learned that we can carry forward to the rest of the year.

Carlos Sainz: A frustrating end to a promising race. After a nice start, I used up my Soft tyres battling hard and trying to keep within DRS of the faster cars around me. Once the Soft compound was done, we stopped and went back at it gaining positions with good overtakes. Unfortunately, the incident with Yuki cost us the race. The impact on my right hand sidepod caused major damage and that was it for me. Despite the end result, there are a lot of positives to take. We had good pace all weekend and could have been in the points today, so we'll take it as it is and look at how we can come back stronger next week in Saudi.

