Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Williams

James Vowles, Team Principal: Really great work by the team.

This was a well-earned, proper points finish, putting us fifth in the Constructors' Championship. We are so fortunate to have two world-class drivers at the top of their game, and today you saw how that pays off. Today was about the team, not an individual, and I couldn't be prouder.

Carlos Sainz: Solid day! We've been strong throughout the race, first on the Medium tyre and then coming through the field on the Hard tyre with good overtakes until the checkered flag. Towards the end of the race the team identified that Hadjar was going to be a threat for Alex, so with 12-13 laps to go I was asked to give him DRS. It wasn't easy, as in this track, with three DRS zones, the slightest of mistakes can be very costly. However, we managed it perfectly and secured an important double points finish for the team. I'm very happy after putting together a good weekend and I can't wait for Miami!

Alex Albon: We played a great team game today and maximised the result to bring home some good points. We were quite comfortable managing Hadjar behind, holding a DRS train to the end of the race so he couldn't gain the advantage. It was a scenario we had prepared for ahead of the race, and we worked well together to make it happen. We came back really strong today, and I'm proud of the progress we've made as a team.