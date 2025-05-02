Miami Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "I think what we did in Q3 today was good and the tyres were holding on quite well, but unfortunately from FP1 I was struggling a little bit with understeer in the car.

"Around here with those low-speed corners you just lose quite a bit of lap time. In the first sector, we were quite competitive, as that's where there are a few high-speed corners, but as soon as we got to the low-speed we were lacking a bit of grip. P4 is alright, it is not where I want to be, but we need to be realistic with the limitations that we have at the moment. I do think we are still quite competitive. It is difficult to say where we will be in the Sprint weekend as we don't have a lot of data in the long runs. Going off my own feeling and the balance of the car, it will be tough with the heat but we will try our best."

Yuki Tsunoda: "Today was a disappointing day for me. A lot of cars cost my lap on my first run and then on the last corner I had a big lock up and didn't get the lap banked. To be honest that lap was pretty gone from turn one already, because of the traffic and I wasn't able to do a proper lap at all. I knew I was going to be tight for my second run, but I couldn't do much about it, there's a car in front of me and I can only go so fast on my out lap. We were held up in the garage and these things can sometimes happen, but we know we need to work on communication too. I am pretty far back for the Sprint but I, obviously, will try my best and anything can happen on this track. I will keep positive and try my best."