Miami Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Haas

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team drivers Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman qualified 12th and 20th respectively for the second Sprint race of the 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship at the Miami Grand Prix.

SQ1 was a mixed bag for Bearman and Ocon - with only Ocon making it through to the second phase of knockout Sprint qualifying after Bearman failed to make the cut to start a final flying run ahead of the checkered. The British rookie was left in P20 with his lap time of 1:29.825 set on the mandatory Pirelli P Zero Yellow medium tire.

Ocon was more successful clocking a 1:28.303 on his second SQ1 run - the French racer making the top 10 moving through to SQ2 in P9. With one timed effort on fresh mediums in SQ2, Ocon banked a 1:28.070 - good for P12 on the grid. Sprint pole went to Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli - the Italian besting the field in SQ3 with a 1:26.482 lap record.

Prior to Sprint qualifying, Friday's solitary practice session afforded both drivers an opportunity to dial in their VF-25s on the medium tire but running on the soft rubber was thwarted with a red flag stop caused by Bearman making contact with the wall at Turn 12. With the session timing out before a re-start was possible, Bearman was left P16 (1:28.996) and Ocon P18 (1:29.179) - their respective best lap times logged on the medium compound.

Ollie Bearman: "It was tough but I only managed to get one lap in as I missed the flag unfortunately, so we need to analyze it."

Esteban Ocon: "I think there was a little bit more in the car, especially as in the last corner I went in a bit deep, so I need to see how much we lost but I don't think it was enough to go through. Overall, I think it was quite positive because we look pretty strong, but obviously it's not quite enough for where we want to be for a Sprint, as it's the top eight scoring points, but we're giving it our best tomorrow. It was a good preparation ahead of qualifying tomorrow as well. I think the car feels better than in Jeddah which is a good thing, from the simulator work we did and also some of the running we've done here, it was quite clear to us, but we still have more to work on."

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal: "We didn't maximize the potential of Sprint quali today. Our Q1 execution, especially on Ollie's car, we need to review as he didn't make it around to have a second attempt. Esteban did a very good job in SQ1, in SQ2 it wasn't perfect, but I think we need to improve the overall package to make the car a bit more forgiving. At the moment, if drivers do an absolutely perfect lap, it's good, but if there's the slightest deviation from that, it can cause big front lock-up issues. The good thing is that when we put it together, the car looks like it has good speed. In the Sprint tomorrow, especially from Esteban's position, we'll do our best and with Ollie as well, we have potential."