Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Haas

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team finished the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with Oliver Bearman 13th and Esteban Ocon 14th - held at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on Sunday.

Bearman started from 15th on the grid on Pirelli P Zero Yellow medium tires and moved up to 13th on the opening lap following a collision between Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly. Bearman maintained his position at the restart and pitted for White hard tires on lap 18, emerging towards the rear of the field. Bearman cycled back through to 13th place to rack up another race finish, one year on from his Formula 1 debut at Jeddah.

Ocon took the start from 19th, also on medium tires, and came into the pits at the end of the opening lap for hard tires, opting to make his mandatory stop behind the safety car. Ocon contended for the top 10 positions when rivals pitted but on older tires was unable to prevent other drivers from working their way past his VF-25, before he ceded position to teammate Bearman. Ocon brought the car home in 14th at the checkered flag to maintain the team's perfect finishing record in 2025.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team holds sixth position in the Constructors' Championship, on 20 points.

Ollie Bearman: "We were struggling a little bit, especially in that first stint with balance, so I wasn't able to do much out there today. It was close with RB but we couldn't quite match their pace and I had to get off that medium tire early, plus it's very tough to overtake and to follow in sector one. Overall, the triple-header has been positive as we've been fighting for the points there or thereabouts for three races now, and on three very different tracks so that's positive."

Esteban Ocon: "I think if we take the average of this triple, we've managed to pull the pieces together in Bahrain on my side, in Suzuka on Ollie's side as well, but here, we struggled. We tried something with strategy to be inside the points if something happened but unfortunately that wasn't enough today. It's one more race with good knowledge and hopefully that will serve us for the next one. We will get to work and hopefully come back well in Miami."

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal: "I think we did the best we could today, but ultimately we just didn't have the pace to score points. I think our result is a fair one. I think everyone has done their best, so we got the most out of what we have - but on this circuit with high-speed corners, sadly our performance wasn't good enough. We're working on improving the car and understanding how to get performance out of the soft tire, as we need to look at that for Miami. All in all, through this grueling triple-header, I'm happy with how the team is performing. We achieved a great result in Suzuka and Bahrain, so I think we have to look at the bigger picture. Let's reset and go again in Miami."