Bahrain Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Haas

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team drivers Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman qualified 14th and 20th respectively for the Bahrain Grand Prix, Round 4 of the 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

Bearman exited qualifying in Q1 - the Brit taking two sets of Pirelli P Zero Red softs with his fastest lap of 1:32.373 leaving him down in P20. Ocon fared better in the sister VF-25, the Frenchman quicker on his second set of softs to progress into Q2 with a 1:31.594 lap.

Ocon's qualifying came to an abrupt end with a crash at Turn 2 on his out lap - the Q2 accident triggering a red flag stop for retrieval of the stricken VF-25 and ensuing track clean-up. Ocon, thankfully unhurt in the incident, was classified P14 with no time set - gaining a position in Q2 despite failing to record a lap due to a track limit penalty for Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg.

Ollie Bearman: "It was just a messy lap; I've been struggling a lot all weekend with front-locking and that was the case again in qualifying. It's really hard to gain confidence with those types of issues and unfortunately I didn't put a good lap on the board. It's strange because I felt good in FP2 despite the issues, but I think as I've tried to extract more performance out of the car, I've been limited more and more. When you don't have confidence in a car like this, you can't extract the lap time, so it's annoying, but we'll see what we can do tomorrow."

Esteban Ocon: "I feel really sorry for the team, I messed up today. I think we were on for a decent qualifying but I made a mistake - that I don't usually do in quali, and I pushed too hard at Turn 2 so got on the curb, bottomed out and lost it at that corner. I'm disappointed with my performance today, and now we have to rebuild the car. I know the team is going to do an amazing job and tomorrow we'll go racing."

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal: "It was a very disappointing qualifying; we didn't maximize our performance. On Ollie's side, in hindsight we should've done three runs in Q1 because he's been having problems with braking, so he didn't have the confidence to put the car on the limit straight away. That meant he left a lot to do on his second timed lap in Q1, and then he had a front lock-up going into Turn 8, so Ollie should've made it into Q2 easily as he has the pace. On Esteban's side, in Q1 he did a very good job comfortably making it into Q2. On his out lap in Q2, it was a simple mistake. In terms of his input, it wasn't a massive difference compared to what he was doing previously, but everything is on the limit and unfortunately that happened. It's a shame as we definitely had the speed to be in Q3, but at least at this circuit you can overtake - so we'll do our best to overtake as many cars as possible tomorrow."