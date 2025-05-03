Miami Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "I'm reasonably happy with that result.

"It certainly wasn't the best lap ever. I had a lock-up going into the last corner which I think was probably where P1 got away, but congratulations to Kimi [Antonelli] on his first Pole in F1. P2 is still a good result, and I think we've got a bit more pace to unlock. I'm feeling positive and hopeful of making up a spot tomorrow."

Lando Norris: "A decent result in a close Sprint Qualifying. We were just pipped by the Mercedes, so congrats to Kimi [Antonelli] on his first Pole. I think there was probably a little bit more in it but otherwise I'm happy with P3 and looking forward to going racing tomorrow."

Andrea Stella: "First of all, congratulations to Andrea Kimi Antonelli on his first Pole position in Formula 1. It's pretty impressive for a driver of his age to be able to achieve this result, clearly proving great talent.

"In terms of our Sprint Qualifying session, we were quick in every mini session on both the Medium and Soft. The field is tight as we have seen all season. There are no margins, so unless you really put together perfect laps, Pole position should not be given as a granted result. We are happy with today's result, it's good starting positions for the Sprint tomorrow and proves once again that we are competitive. The team can now continue to work hard and look forward to the remainder of the weekend."