Miami Grand Prix: Race team notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "It's a great feeling to have won the race today, one I really wanted to win

"Clearly the car was unbelievable today and we were able to use that pace advantage. That's down to everyone here trackside and the whole team at the factory putting in an incredible amount of hard work to get us to where we are now. As always, there's lots of learnings to take away from the weekend but I'm very, very happy to be leaving Miami on top."

Lando Norris: "A good result for the team today and congratulations to Oscar on the victory, he drove really well this afternoon. Max [Verstappen] put up a fight at the start and frustratingly I paid the price but that's just the way it can be in racing. The team have done an amazing job all weekend, the car has been beautiful with great pace and the double-shuffle pit stop was mega. I'll take all these positives and get my head down at the factory to focus on Imola in two weeks' time."

Andrea Stella: "Today was an exceptional result for McLaren at the end of a remarkable weekend. First and second yesterday in the Sprint, followed by first and second again today in the Miami Grand Prix, which is a first for any team in a Sprint weekend. It's a big haul of points, and we're mindful that tomorrow is the anniversary of our first victory of this era, which was a fundamental milestone in the direction and development of our team.

"Not for the first time this year, I would like to thank the people at McLaren who have designed, manufactured, built and are racing this phenomenal car, as well as our technical and commercial partners, and fans who are with us on this exciting journey.

"After a very tight Qualifying session, it was great to see the car performing so well during the race, allowing Oscar and Lando to dominate. Oscar was clinical and very precise, taking the opportunities that came his way and displaying excellent pace. Lando was delayed in the mêlée at the start, recovering from sixth and then overtaking Max Verstappen later in the stint, but without this he was in strong contention for the win also.

"This is a great foundation for the rest of the year, but we also know that maybe these were exceptional circumstances. We'll keep our feet on the ground, keep working on the MCL39 to improve it, and see where it takes us now the racing season moves back to Europe."