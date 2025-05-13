Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I'm excited to go to Imola and kick off the European leg of the season. The Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix is an enjoyable one, so I'm looking forward to it.

"It was great to head back to the MTC to see the team and celebrate our success from Miami but also to continue our preparations for this busy triple-header. The car's been great and I'm ready for what's to come."

Oscar Piastri: "I go to Imola with a lot of positivity and confidence as well as the determination to keep pushing. It's an old-school track with iconic corners like Acque Minerali and Piratella and I'm excited to drive it in the MCL39.

"I've got good momentum behind me and I'm extremely focused heading into this first race of the European swing of the season."

Andrea Stella: "After a very successful weekend for the team in Miami, we now head to Imola for the start of the triple-header and our first European race of the season. The Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix is always a great event, and the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari is a challenging and historic circuit which often provides exciting racing. The combination of fast and slow corners make it demanding for the drivers and engineers alike.

"It has been a busy and strong start to the season, I would like to once again thank the entire team for their continued hard work. We look forward to racing again in Imola."

Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari

Race laps: 63

Circuit length: 4.909km/3.0504 miles

Total race distance: 309.049km/192.034 miles

Number of corners: 19 (8 right, 11 left)



Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C4, Medium: C5 and Soft: C6.