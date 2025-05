Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Preview - Haas

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team is headed to Europe for the first time this season with the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, better known as Imola, hosting Round 7 of the 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Imola became part of Formula 1's schedule in 1980, as a one-off home of the Italian Grand Prix, before securing a permanent berth in 1981 as the host of the San Marino Grand Prix. It remained on the calendar through 2006 but was dropped when championship organizers were seeking fresh locations. In 2020, when FIA Grade 1 venues were required during the pandemic, Imola stepped in to fill the void.

Imola's popularity meant it received a rebirth under the new name of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, reflecting a region with a vast automotive industry. After an absence in 2023, due to extreme weather in the region, Imola successfully returned to the calendar in 2024.

The 4.9km circuit is a challenging proposition, with a precise approach required on account of its narrow track and limited run-off that features several gravel traps and grassy verges. Overtaking opportunities are restrictive, with the best chance of wheel-to-wheel racing taking place along the full-throttle section that contains the pit straight and several high-speed kinks between the Rivazza and Tamburello curves.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team pair Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman both have prior experience at Imola. Ocon has raced in all four editions of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, taking a best finish of ninth in 2021, while Bearman has race-winning experience of Imola from Formula 4. Bearman has also competed in FIA Formula 2 and FIA Formula 3 at Imola, and tested Formula 1 machinery, with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, at the venue in 2024.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team enters the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in sixth place in the Constructors' Championship, on 20 points.

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal: "Having completed six flyaway races, we are now heading to the first European race of the season in Imola. It's a unique circuit, one of the old school tracks with great character and so much history, and the atmosphere there is always special with passionate fans. It's one of our home races as it's very close to our Italian Design Office. We're keen to start this first race of the triple-header with a strong performance to get back into point scoring form."

Ollie Bearman: "I love Italy, so I'm very happy to be here. It's another one of those historic races and I hope it's going to be another great weekend. Hopefully the weather holds out, but I'm so excited to be coming back to Imola - it's a circuit with a lot of history, both good and bad, but I'm looking forward to performing in front of the fans."

Esteban Ocon: "It's exciting to be returning to Imola, and to Europe, for the start of this next triple-header. I have great memories of racing in Italy, particularly in my karting years. We know how passionate the Italian fans are, and we always feel their energy when we drive here. The track in Imola is very fast and flowing, and a good challenge for teams and drivers. It's also very technical in places, particularly with riding the curb and traction. We've prepared well in the simulator leading up to the weekend to hopefully have another good qualifying and be in the mix for points on Sunday."