Bearman penalised

NEWS STORY
03/05/2025

Oliver Bearman has been handed a 5s penalty as a result of his unsafe release during the Sprint.

The stewards reviewed video and in-car video evidence and were of the opinion that the Haas driver was released into the path of Nico Hulkenberg who was arriving in the fast lane, causing the German to brake and take evasive action.

The penalty drops Bearman from 8th to 14th, whilst promoting Yuki Tsunoda into the final point scoring position.

The stewards are still looking into Liam Lawson's collision with Fernando Alonso and also Alex Albon's Safety Car infringement, both of whom are currently in point scoring positions.

