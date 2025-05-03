Miami Grand Prix Sprint: Result (Amended)

Result of the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap 1 Norris McLaren 18 36:37.647 2 Piastri McLaren 18 + 0:00.672 3 Hamilton Ferrari 18 + 0:01.073 4 Russell Mercedes 18 + 0:03.127 5 Stroll Aston Martin 18 + 0:03.142 6 Lawson Racing Bulls 18 + 0:04.024 7 Tsunoda Red Bull 18 + 0:05.153 8 Antonelli Mercedes 18 + 0:05.635 9 Gasly Alpine 18 + 0:05.973 10 Hulkenberg Stake 18 + 0:06.153 11 Hadjar Racing Bulls 18 + 0:07.502 12 Albon* Williams 18 + 0:07.522 13 Ocon Haas 18 + 0:08.998 14 Bearman* Haas 18 + 0:09.218 15 Bortoleto Stake 18 + 0:09.675 16 Doohan Alpine 18 + 0:09.909 17 Verstappen Red Bull 18 + 0:12.059 Alonso Aston Martin 13 Accident Sainz Williams 12 Accident Damage NS Leclerc Ferrari - Did Not Start

Fastest Lap: Hamilton (Ferrari) 1:36.368 (Lap 13)

* Bearman given 5s time penalty for unsafe release.

* Albon given 5s time penalty for not staying above the minimum time set by ECU behind the Safety Car.