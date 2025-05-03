Norris wins chaotic Miami Sprint

Ahead of today's Sprint the air temperature is 24 degrees C, and the track temperature is 30 degrees.

As you know, Kimi Antonelli starts from pole, the Italian teenager having already made F1 history.

Whether he can convert that into a win like Lewis in China remains to be seen, after all he has Piastri beside him, with Norris, Verstappen and Russell right behind, so no pressure then.

Oh, and it is currently raining, indeed it has been raining for some time, heavily.

Having failed to make it out of SQ1 after being delayed by the antics in the pitlane, overnight changes to Tsunoda's car mean that the Japanese will start from said pitlane.

As ever, the fact that this is the starter and not the main course, the big guns will opt not to take too many risks, especially if the rain continues, however this could open the door for the likes of Alonso, Hadjar, Albon and even Hulkenberg to make hay, after all points are points.

Albon raised doubt about the ride height legality of the Mercedes yesterday, but of that we have heard nothing more. However, from the outset the Silver Arrows have looked strong here.

Verstappen remains Red Bull's only hope and while Ferrari is struggling and McLaren looking as good as ever, Williams will be ruing the fact that Sainz never made it out of SQ2 after locking-up on his one flying lap.

The pitlane opens and Leclerc is first out, followed by Bortoleto, Hamilton, Gasly and Alonso.

Oh dear, as the rain intensifies, Leclerc has hit the wall at Turn 14 and has damaged the right front of his Ferrari. He eventually parks up by the side of the track, his Sprint is over.

"No, no," he moans, "complete aquaplaning."

"I don't know how you put us out on Inters," complains Hamilton, though when the Ferraris went out the rain had eased.

Bearman spins but is able to continue, the crowd cheers the young Briton.

Adding to his problems Leclerc has been noted for driving his car in an unsafe condition.

As the cars assemble on the grid, the rain stops, however there is a 70% chance of further downpours. The empty grid slot will benefit Albon.

It may well have stopped raining but it remains wet and as a result all are starting on Inters bar Sainz who appears to be on full wets.

The formation lap is behind the Safety Car. All get away cleanly.

Williams believes the rain will return but in around ten minutes.

Rooster tails are very much in evidence, making the start even more important than usual.

"Visibility is terrible," reports Piastri. "There's a river at Turn 10," he adds. At which point the TV cameras reveal Verstappen really struggling for grip and is passed by a couple of drivers, as the Safety Car leads the field around for another lap.

"I can't see anything behind the Safety Car," reports Antonelli.

"This visibility is genuinely the worst I've experienced in a race car," says Piastri.

The starting procedure is suspended and the race red-flagged.

As the field heads into the pitlane, Stroll warns that he has an issue with his visor. "All the water is going in between the tear offs," he says.

At 12:15, Race Control announces that the race will start at 12:28.

Ahead of the start, the sun is trying to break through. Indeed, the way in which the Medical Car is being thrown around conditions have improved greatly.

Ocon is told that no more rain is currently started.

They head out once again, for what are expected to be two formation laps.

There is far less spray than before but it remains damp and therefore slippery. All are now on Inters, including Sainz.

"Raceable now, yeah!" says Verstappen when asked about the conditions.

"A couple of rivers," adds Piastri, "visibility is OK, but the end of the straight is pretty bad."

The grid forms.

They're away! Antonelli and Piastri are side by side heading towards Turn 1. The Australian has the inside and as they round the corner the Mercedes driver runs wide, losing places Norris and Verstappen.

"He pushed me off," says Antonelli who is now under pressure from his Mercedes teammate.

At the end of Lap 3 (yes 3), it's: Piastri, Norris, Verstappen, Antonelli, Russell, Hamilton, Albon, Lawson and Hadjar. Tsunoda, who started from the grid, is up to 17th.

Piastri leads by 1.8s as Antonelli shadows Verstappen and Sainz passes Gasly for 13th.

"It's drying very quickly," reports Piastri as Sainz passes Ocon only for the Frenchman to retake the place.

"The car won't turn," reports Hamilton.

That first corner incident has been noted.

Lawson reports that his visor is broken and he cannot see.

Verstappen has been noted for being out of position at the start.

Race Control reports that no further action is required in terms of Piastri or Verstappen.

Sainz nails Ocon but runs wide and once again the Haas driver retakes the place.

As the track dries the drivers are struggling for grip on their Inters. We're just under halfway through.

Verstappen is also having visor issues.

"Drying, but not as quick as I thought," replies Piastri when asked about track conditions.

Russell continues to shadow him Mercedes teammate.

"Inter is still faster than slick," reports Sainz. "But in a little while..." he adds.

Albon is all over a struggling Hamilton as Russell advises that he has a lot more pace than his teammate.

DRS is enabled on Lap 11.

"It's getting close to slicks," advises Antonelli as Tsunoda pits for mediums.

Sainz has finally passed Ocon but we didn't see it.

Bearman barges his way past Gasly.

"Box, box!" Hamilton is told. Stroll and Sainz follow suit.

Hamilton rejoins in 16th on softs.

Suddenly Norris is less than a second down on his McLaren teammate.

Verstappen and Antonelli both pit but collide as they are released, the Red Bull driver hitting the Mercedes. "F*** me, man," shouts Antonelli.

Red Bull used to be the standard in terms of pit stop efficiency, but no longer, certainly not since the departure of Jonathan Wheatley.

Pandemonium as more drivers pit while back on track Sainz has clouted the barrier and damaged his car.

Piastri runs wide as he battles Norris. He subsequently pits while Norris continues. Russell pits from third and Alonso from fourth.

Antonelli pits again due to damage following the clash in the pitlane.

"A lot of debris in the chicane," reports Norris.

Norris pits at the end of Lap 14 and as he heads down the pitlane the yellows are waved as Alonso has hit the wall. The yellows mean that Piastri must slow thereby allowing his teammate to retain the lead.

As Alonso climbs from his car, Norris leads, Piastri, Hamilton, Verstappen, Albon, Russell, Stroll and Lawson.

Replay show Sainz losing the rear of his car after clipping the inside kerb.

Alonso got punted out by Lawson.

The mechanics and stewards are going to be very busy ahead of qualifying.

Verstappen is given a 10s penalty for an unsafe release.

"Great job in the pits, guys," says Hamilton.

The field continues behind the Safety Car.

Told about Verstappen's penalty, Antonelli asks: "What about Piastri?"

Norris takes the flag, ahead of Piastri, Hamilton, Albon, Russell, Stroll, Lawson, and Bearman, though Lawson is sure to be hit with a penalty for the Alonso clash, which will promote Tsunoda to eighth. Verstappen drops to last (17th) courtesy of his penalty.

Albon has been noted for a Safety Car infringement.

Behind Tsunoda, it's Antonelli, Gasly, Hulkenberg, Hadjar, Ocon, Bortoleto, Doohan and Verstappen.

"It's been a tough year so far," says Hamilton, "I never thought it would rain in Miami. What a race it provided us.

"I really, really did struggle on the Inters," he adds. "I made that call at the end as I was going nowhere. Take the risk, take the gamble and it paid off."

"I feel like I did pretty much everything right there," says Piastri, "so a bit disappointed to come away with second. But that's how it goes, racing can be a cruel business. I'm happy with what I did.

"It would be nice if the weather could make up its mind, but we have a quick car underneath us."

"My luck in Miami seems pretty good at the minute, so I'm happy," laughs Norris. "The pace was still very good but it's so difficult these races. Do you box early like Lewis, or stay out and hope for a Safety Car. I'd rather this happened tomorrow but I'll take it.

"It's tricky, there are a lot of quick guys out there and I'm ready to go again. I'm excited!"