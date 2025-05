Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Preview - Mercedes

Toto Wolff: We head to Imola having completed one quarter of the season. From those first six races, we can draw the following conclusions: we have made progress from last year, with the W16 a more balanced car than its predecessor; we have scored some solid results, with four podiums in that run of races; and we have more work to do if we want to challenge for victories.

Our focus is on making gains on that final point as we begin the European leg of the season. The team at Lauda Drive have been working hard to do that and we will be bringing several updates over the coming races. F1 is a relative game, though, and we know our competitors will make progress too. It will be interesting to see how that plays out on track.

Imola also marks Kimi's first home race. He grew up nearby in Bologna, and it will be a special occasion for him. But it's a race that pays 25 points, like every other, and that's the only thing that counts at the end of the season. George and Kimi will be focused most of all on achieving the best possible result on track.

Fact File:

• Construction of the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari first started in 1950 and the circuit hosted its debut race in 1953.

• The track has hosted F1 races under three different names: the San Marino Grand Prix, Italian Grand Prix and Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

• Having hosted a race every year between 1980 and 2006, the circuit disappeared off the calendar in 2007, but returned in 2020 as the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

• The team captured its seventh consecutive World Constructors' Championship with a 1-2 at Imola in 2020.

• The 2023 edition of the race was cancelled due to devastating flooding around the track and in the surrounding region.

• At 548 metres, the distance spent under the pit lane speed limit at Imola is the longest on the calendar.

• It takes drivers nearly 25 seconds to navigate during a stop in the race.

• The race also has the highest level of fuel consumption seen on the 2024 calendar.

• With an average ambient air temperature of 14.8 degrees, the race could also be described as one the coldest of the season.

• Changes have been made to the track last year with gravel traps at T9 and exits of Turns 11 to 15.

• The 2025 edition is getting one step softer than last year with the use of the C6 tyre compound for the first time this season.

• The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is an important step in the season, marking the beginning of the European leg but also being Kimi Antonelli's home Grand Prix.