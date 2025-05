Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Preview - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "I left Miami with some satisfaction after picking up a point in the Sprint Race but, ultimately, throughout the weekend, we lacked pace to gain anything more than that.

"The whole team has been working hard to regroup during the week off and recharge ahead of a busy triple-header starting this weekend in Imola. I've been in the simulator back at the factory, spending some time with the team, as we focus on the upcoming races with the aim of finishing in the points.

"I'm excited to be back racing in Italy as we return to Imola. It's an old-school circuit and one of my favourites of the season with fast, narrow corners and a lot of history. I'm a big fan of these kind of tracks where there's no room for error with grass and gravel next to the track. There's been some crazy races here in recent years, every time Qualifying has proved incredibly important considering it is very difficult to pass, so we'll focus a lot on one-lap pace. I'm aiming to compete for the top-10 during the weekend as we aim to maximise our package.

"On another note, I was very happy to be in Paris to see PSG reach the Champions League Final. Definitely an exciting one and I cannot wait for Saturday night in Spain in a couple of weeks to watch that."

Franco Colapinto: "I am very excited to be going into race week for the first time since December. I am very grateful for this opportunity and now I have to get up to speed and showcase what I am capable of doing in the car.

"Italy feels like a very special place for me for a number of reasons. It is where I made my Formula One debut in Monza last year. And now, I go to Imola for my first race with Alpine.

"I have fond memories of winning in Italy for the first time in Formula Renault back in 2020 in Monza and then my first victories in both Formula 3 and Formula 2 came in Imola in 2022 and 2024. Imola is a track I really enjoy. It is just a legendary place with some great corners which I am especially looking forward to in a Formula One car for the first time. I will aim to work hard with the team and try to get on the pace quickly in order to contribute to the team's ambitions for the weekend.

"It has been a great first few months with everyone at Enstone with some TPC running in the 2023 car and time in the simulator, so I am definitely feeling ready and prepared."