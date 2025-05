Miami Grand Prix: Sprint & Qualifying team notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "It is not the Qualifying result we had hoped for.

"We made a few changes to get the car in a better place for this session but in the end, we were not fast enough on all the runs so we need to analyse why we lacked in performance. There are some other details to look at, as the car did not feel the same as previously in the weekend. There was also a bit of traffic on my last run. I was the first to come out on my run and that meant I had traffic in the first sector. Nonetheless, my runs were clean, but we just did not manage to be fast enough. It is good to get a point from this morning's Sprint Race after some cars got penalties, we moved up to P8. Now we can sit down as a team and work on preparing for tomorrow's race."

Jack Doohan: "It was a better end to Qualifying today. Of course, it would have been great to progress through to Q3, but I felt the car was in a good window and we pushed to get what we could out of the session. We were on the pace quite quickly in Q1 and our first sector was quite strong. With such close margins across the grid, it is the small things which come into play to make the difference between positions. We will debrief tonight to see what gains can be made and see what is possible tomorrow. The weather is looking like it will rain again so we will look to take advantage of anything which could come from that. The aim will be to hold onto our position and set ourselves up to optimise the opportunities that arise for us to progress forward."

Dave Greenwood, Racing Director: "Reflecting on today, we cannot be fully satisfied with how the day went and we need to analyse why we have not been as competitive here as in recent races. Across the weekend we have not had the performance we expect, both in the wet on Inters in the Sprint and in dry conditions. One small positive to take from the day was the point in the Sprint for Pierre. We finished 11th, but with post-race penalties we jumped up to eighth in the final classification and every point counts. We knew heading into Qualifying it would be a challenge and that proved to be the case. Jack put a good lap together in Q1 to progress into the next session. For Pierre, his feedback is that he's generally lacking grip. We have got some work to do to try and recover some performance and we will review what options we have for tomorrow, although what we can do is limited. However, we will as usual optimise what we can and push to make some progress up the field from our current starting positions."