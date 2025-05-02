Miami Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "It has been good to be back on track here in Miami where there is such enthusiasm for Formula One.

Today was important as we had just one Free Practice session to prepare for Sprint Qualifying and the weekend ahead. This morning's FP1 was very tricky, but we made some good progress and improvements ahead of Sprint Qualifying this afternoon. We lacked some grip at the start of the last run in SQ2 as the tyres still felt a bit cold and that meant that I lost two tenths there however there was more grip later in the lap. We will review today's work and analyse the learnings. The focus is now to work with the engineers to prepare for tomorrow's Sprint Race."

Jack Doohan: "Of course, from the result, it was not the end to Sprint Qualifying we were hoping for. The feeling in the car was good and we felt good heading into the session. On the final run, we lost places in the queue in the pitlane with the car having to be pushed back by the mechanics, which meant we were out of position and chasing to make it to the line in time. It's frustrating not to be able to put in a second fast lap, particularly with the improvement in lap time we saw and potential in the car. It's something we'll review and debrief as a team on. We will look to maximise what is possible in tomorrow's Sprint Race to move through the order and learn as much as we can ahead of the rest of the weekend. We also have tomorrow's Qualifying where we will aim to set ourselves up well for the race on Sunday."

