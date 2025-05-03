Oakes plays down Colapinto talk

Alpine boss, Oliver Oakes has dismissed claims that Franco Colapinto will replace Jack Doohan in the forthcoming grand prix at Imola.

The Imola speculation follows a 'hot mic' incident involving Horacio Marin, the CEO of YPF, Argentina's state oil company which backs Colapinto, who, following a TV interview, was heard to say that the former Williams driver will replace the Australian in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

"Look, I saw it like everyone else," said Oakes, when asked about the claim. "I think it was a sponsor from Argentina off-camera giving his view on Franco, when he's going to be in the car.

"Obviously I'm sure there's a lot of people in Argentina who'd like him in the car this Sunday," he joked. "I think we've been pretty open as a team that that's just noise out there, and Jack needs to continue doing a good job.

"But I think obviously it's natural that there's always that speculation there," he admitted.

Asked to definitively confirm that Doohan will retain his seat, Oakes said: "Yeah, as it is today Jack is our driver along with Pierre. I think we've been pretty clear on that. I mean, we always evaluate it, but today that is the case."

Meanwhile, Marin has since explained his comment.

"What I'm saying is that I hope he races at Imola. And if that happens, he'll call me.

"How am I supposed to have the information if I'm the president of YPF, not Colapinto's representative?" he added. "I have an extraordinary relationship with him, but we don't talk all day long."

