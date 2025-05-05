Miami Grand Prix: Race team notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "Overall, it has been a difficult weekend for us.

"At least we are leaving Miami with one point following the Sprint Race yesterday, which was a bit unexpected. We knew that today's race was going to be tricky after having had a couple of issues on the car which we tried to fix for today. It was a little bit better but ultimately, we lacked pace. I suppose we would have liked the rain to come during the race to give us a chance to fight but it did not come in the end. We need to do some analysis on the performance we had here as we have been faster in previous races, and it has been complicated here. We have work to do between now and the next race in Imola."

Jack Doohan: "It was a tough end to the weekend for my side of the garage. We were starting from the middle of the pack which always creates a challenge coming into the first few corners. We were squeezed going into Turn 1 and with nowhere to go we had contact with [Liam] Lawson. The damage was too much to make it back to the pitlane safely and we ultimately had to retire the car. We showed some promise in the Sprint Race, especially in managing the difficult weather conditions, and I have felt comfortable in the car across the weekend. Our focus now shifts toward the next few races. We have the week ahead to reset and work to prepare for the upcoming triple-header as we head into the start of the European season."

Oliver Oakes, Team Principal: "We leave Miami disappointed where ultimately, we lacked performance to be competitive enough to fight for points. Although we did not come away from Miami empty-handed, picking up one point in the Sprint. Pierre was not happy with how the car felt in Qualifying and given his starting position we opted to make changes to his car and start from the pitlane. The forecasted rain missed the circuit, so in a conventional dry race we tried to make progress and pitted Pierre under the second VSC. Although we made up several positions ultimately it was only good enough for 13th. Jack's race unfortunately ended on the first lap after contact with Lawson at Turn 1. We have some time now between races to understand where we can improve and come back with some more performance for the European triple-header starting in Imola."