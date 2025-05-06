Alpine boss Oakes quits team with immediate effect

Alpine has announced that Oliver Oakes has resigned from his role as team principal with immediate effect.

As of today, Flavio Briatore will continue as Executive Advisor and will also be covering the duties previously performed by Oakes.

"The team would like to thank Oliver for his efforts since he joined last summer and for his contribution in helping the team secure sixth place in the 2024 Constructors' Championship," read the brief statement.

"The team will not be making any further comment."

Oakes shock departure is the latest in a series of equally surprise moves at the Enstone-based outfit which has seen it haemorrhage senior management as well as engineers and even drivers, such as Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri.

One has to wonder if Oakes resignation is linked to increasing speculation that Franco Colapinto will replace Jack Doohan from next weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.