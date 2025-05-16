Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Practice team notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "A decent day.

"I think there are a few bits to tidy up overnight, but that's usual. It's close at the front, so we've got a bit more to find. I'm looking forward to Qualifying tomorrow."

Lando Norris: "A good day to get started in Imola. It's a difficult track but a fun and fast one to drive, so overall a nice Friday. We've identified a few things to work on overnight as a team in preparation for getting back out on track tomorrow - I'm looking forward to it."

Andrea Stella: "It's good to be back in Imola, it's such an iconic, fast, flowing and challenging circuit for the drivers and the teams. It's been a relatively smooth and productive day of practice. We have learned a lot about the car setup and the tyre behaviour. The car seems to be competitive, but the field is particularly tight, including some of the midfield teams that look to not be too far away. So, we'll have to make sure we maximise every little detail in terms of car setup and driving. We look forward to the remainder of the weekend."