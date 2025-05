Monaco Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I'm mega excited to be in Monaco this weekend. It has seen so many special moments over the years, so it's always great to race here.

"I've carried on working hard with the team ahead of this weekend to put us in the best place possible to build on the positives from the last few rounds."

Oscar Piastri: "Monaco was a really strong weekend for me last year and it's a track that I've enjoyed some good results at throughout my junior career.

"It's always one of the highlights of the calendar and I go into this race determined, hungry and fully focused on the unique challenge that Monaco's famous streets pose."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "After a strong start to the triple-header in Imola, we now head to the Monaco Grand Prix, one of the most iconic street circuits on the calendar.

"We expect the competition to be closer than ever with potentially a few surprises as the particularities of the Monaco circuit can reward. We remain focused on ourselves and turn our attention to the next part of the triple-header."

Circuit de Monaco

Race laps: 78

Circuit length: 3.337 km/2.073 miles

Total race distance: 260.286 km/161.734 miles

Number of corners: 19 (12 right, 7 left)



Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C4, Medium: C5 and Soft: C6