Monaco Grand Prix: Preview - Haas

Round 8 of the 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship takes MoneyGram Haas F1 Team to some of the most famous streets in motor-racing for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Monaco is synonymous with motor-racing, and its grand prix is one of the oldest four-wheel events in the world, having first been run in 1929. The Monaco Grand Prix was part of Formula 1's inaugural World Championship calendar in 1950 and it has been absent only four times through the following three-quarters of a century. The prestige of the grand prix is heightened by its history, its alluring location adjacent to the Riviera, and the challenge of its contorted layout. The Circuit de Monaco still uses the majority of the same streets that were first graced by grand prix machinery 96 years prior, with only minor modifications made to the circuit's layout across the ensuing decades.

The narrow 3.3km layout takes drivers on a rapid tour of some of Monaco's most iconic landmarks, such as the Hotel de Paris, Casino de Monte-Carlo, and the Fairmont Hotel, which includes its famous tunnel. Drivers emerge from the tunnel next to the Port Hercule harbor, a tiny body of shimmering water that is home to the mega-yachts through the course of the event. The Circuit de Monaco is the shortest on the calendar, with the slowest average lap time, but the sense of speed is accelerated given its narrow nature, blind corners, and close proximity of the weekend-wrecking barriers. Teams and drivers have to build up speed and confidence through the course of the weekend's track action given the evolution of a surface that is used sparingly for racing. The near-impossibility of passing makes Saturday's session one of the most important qualifying hours of the weekend.

This year's Monaco Grand Prix also brings a regulation tweak in a bid to enhance the spectacle of the race. Assuming dry weather, each driver must make two mandatory pit stops through the course of the 78-lap race, adding a new strategic element to the grand prix.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team drivers Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman have both previously competed around the streets of Monaco. Ocon claimed a podium at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2023, classifying in third position, and has six starts in Formula 1 at the event, while Bearman contested Formula 2 rounds in Monaco in 2023 and 2024.

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal: "Monaco is always a special event on the Formula 1 calendar. Racing around the streets of Monte Carlo is one of the biggest challenges drivers are looking for, and the atmosphere is super special. Driver confidence is everything in Monaco so we're looking to provide a stable and consistent platform from FP1 so that our drivers can build up their confidence towards the all important qualifying on Saturday afternoon. For the race this year, we have a new sporting regulation where it's mandatory to have two pit stops. This will add some variations to race strategy and make Sunday afternoon more exciting."

Ollie Bearman: "I'm looking forward to this week in Monaco as it now feels like a home race for me living there. It's a very special event that has a lot of history within Formula 1, and the circuit itself presents an incredible challenge for drivers being very difficult and needing an insane amount of precision. It's quite bumpy and low-speed which brings new challenges to the engineering team but I'm excited to perform there and hope the fans enjoy it as much as we will. The two-stopper is going to make it interesting, not sure how it will play out yet but again, it's another challenge. I think the thrill of Monaco will always be on a Saturday with qualifying - I don't think you'll ever get away from that - but I think the race will be quite interesting this year as well."

Esteban Ocon: "Monaco is a race we all look forward to as drivers. I have incredible memories after being on the podium in 2023, so when I get there it's always special. It's also a bit of a home race because it's a French-speaking country and I have a lot of people close to my heart in the region, so it's nice to spend time there and racing around these streets, it's a privilege. Formula 1 really comes alive in Monaco, when you get close to the wall, your lap time improves and it's a rewarding weekend when you do a good job, a terrible weekend if you don't. A lot of details need to be put together, and Saturday is always the key still, even though it will be a two-stop race this year, which hopefully will open up some more racing. Saturday - qualifying - remains key and is where you need to maximize."