Monaco Grand Prix: Preview - Mercedes

Toto Wolff: After a tough race in Italy, we have the opportunity to bounce back immediately in Monaco. We will work hard, quickly and efficiently, to understand what caused our limitations in Imola. It is important we get on top of that so we can avoid any repeat performances in the future.

We know that Monaco is a very different challenge, however. Qualifying is absolutely vital and that has been a strength of ours this year. That is encouraging but doesn't mean anything unless we can do the job on track. We have seen how competitive Saturdays have been this year and that's always more intense in Monaco.

We will have to be at our best to give ourselves the opportunity to fight for a good result on Sunday. The mandatory two-stop in the Grand Prix will also add another dimension to the race. We're excited for the challenge and looking forward to getting back on track.

Fact File

• The race sees the highest lap count of any event with 78 tours of the circuit forming the Monaco Grand Prix. It is the only race that does not adhere to the FIA's mandated 305 km minimum distance, measuring 260.286 km.

• A tighter and narrower pitlane than most F1 tracks means Monaco is one of three circuits to run a pitlane speed of 60 km/h, rather than the usual 80. The other two are Zandvoort and Singapore.

• Monaco, along with Jeddah, has the most number of right hand turns on the F1 calendar with 11.

• For this 82nd edition of the Monaco Grand Prix, a two-stop strategy will be mandatory for all teams.

• The softer C4, C5, and C6 tyre compounds will be used at the streets of the Principality, one step softer than last year.

• From the seven races in F1's inaugural 1950 season, only four of them remain on the calendar in 2025: the British, Monaco, Belgian and Italian Grands Prix. All four races take place on the same circuits they did in 1950: Silverstone, Circuit de Monaco, Spa-Francorchamps, and Monza.

• The first-ever Monaco Grand Prix was organised in 1929 by Antony Noghès. The final corner of the circuit is named in his honour.

• The 1996 event holds the record for the F1 race with the fewest finishers. Only podium scorers Olivier Panis, David Coulthard, and Johnny Herbert finished the race.

• Mercedes-Benz Power has won 12 of the last 25 Monaco Grand Prix, with McLaren, Brawn and Mercedes.

• With three victories around the streets of the principality, Lewis Hamilton is the most successful driver on the current grid at the Monaco Grand Prix with three wins (2008, 2016, and 2019). Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen have two wins, Charles Leclerc has one.