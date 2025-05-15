Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "It was good to have a weekend off before going into the triple header. I have been back at the factory with the team on the sim this week, which has been good. The team has been working really hard and we will need to hit the ground running. Imola is a really old school and iconic track that is really technical and I always enjoy racing here. It is difficult to overtake so qualifying will be key here. Imola marks the team's 400th race this weekend; we have had a lot to be proud of over the years and smashed so many records, so it is great to be able to look at what team has built and, of course, for us keep pushing to achieve more."

Yuki Tsunoda: "I am looking forward to returning to Europe to race this week, Italy is where I have called home for a long time now and with such a crazy schedule across the season now, I value all the time I get to spend here. I hope everyone enjoys some good pizza and pasta this week and I hope it fuels the team and me to a good result. After Miami we knew we had work to do to get the car in a better place, we need a more balanced car to compete and I know how important it is for me to be pushing for higher places. We have some updates to bring to Imola and it should mean we see some positive improvements. I feel confident in the car in general, which is promising so early on in my time with the team and I know what I need to do. It's the team's 400th race too, so it will be a special weekend for everyone and one I am looking forward to."

Red Bull Racing are celebrating their 400th race this weekend. Here are some key stats that the team has achieved since their debut Grand Prix in 2005.

• The team has won eight Drivers' Championships and seven Constructors' Championships and achieved 106 poles, 99 fastest laps, 12 Sprint wins and 7942 total points (second most of all-time behind Ferrari).

• 2023 was an historic season for the team. Max Verstappen achieved the all-time most wins in a single season with the team with 19 wins in 2023 (with the team winning 21 out of 22 races in 2023) and the record for the most consecutive wins in F1 history: 10 in a row (and 15 in a row for the team across 2022 and 2023). The team achieved a one-two in the Drivers' standings for the first time and the RB19 also has the greatest win percentage for any car in F1 history.

• The team's most successful circuit has been Suzuka, with eight wins, followed by Monaco, Yas Marina and Interlagos with seven wins.

• The team enjoyed an historical debut weekend at the 2005 Australian Grand Prix. After topping FP1, David Coulthard and Christian Klein qualified fifth and sixth marking the best qualifying performance by a new constructor since 1970. In the race, the team finished fourth and seventh, becoming the first team in 51 years to score points with both cars on debut.

• Celebrating Red Bull Racing's 100th race start in 2010, the team achieved a constructor 'Grand Slam' with Sebastian Vettel taking pole and the fastest lap, Mark Webber winning the race and between them they led all 70 laps of the race. The 200th came in Austin in 2015 with Daniel Ricciardo leading the team's only laps of the season and the 300th was honoured behind closed doors at the 2020 Turkish GP.

Since Red Bull Racing's debut in 2005, the team has...

• Taken more victories in that time period than any other constructor with 123.

• Led the most laps in that time period with 7,126 laps - 372 more than Mercedes and 2,460 clear of Ferrari.

• Christian has led the team since its inception, the longest serving team Principal on the grid.