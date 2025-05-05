Miami Grand Prix: Race team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "Yesterday I said that I would try my very best and I gave it everything that I could, but it ended up being a struggle out there.

"I tried to put up a fight, but in the end it was impossible to keep them behind. We got a bit unlucky with the VSC, but of course that is part of racing and overall the pace wasn't really there. We had nothing to lose so I was just trying to have a bit of fun on the track and it was cool to be out there racing. The race was unfortunately quite difficult for us in general and we ultimately lacked pace and struggled with the breaks. Every time that I tried to get close or push a bit more, my tyres would overheat a lot. It was really down to tyre management today and the track had quite high degradation, which is not our strong suit at the moment. We need a bit more performance to make sure we are more competitive, but we were quite far off today."

Lance Stroll: "It was unnecessary for me to be in that position with the time penalty and it made things a lot more difficult in the race for me and my old teammate certainly did nothing to make my life easier in those last few laps! Isack picked up the pace quite a lot, I was pushing a lot and he kept coming back. It was tough to keep the five second gap but I had to do what I had to do and I maximised the pace. I am happy I was able to score points but again, not happy with the pace I had. I think, as a Team, we struggled overall with race pace, it wasn't just me and it is something we have to look at. I did all I could in this race. I gave the maximum that I can for now, it is tough to get the car in the place we want, but we will work towards it and make up for it in the future. I am feeling more confident in the car as the weeks go by and we will unlock it."

Christian Horner: "We gave it everything today but well done to McLaren, they were in a different league so P4 and a double points finish is as good as we could get from an often chaotic Miami GP. Max put up a staunch defence of his lead and position in the opening stint, but the VSC gave others the opportunity to capitalise on Max's earlier stop and ultimately cost him a podium finish. P10 for Yuki who did well to hold onto his point in the end. The race showed that we still have a lot of work to do on the car to find that ultimate race pace. We'll take our learnings back to Milton Keynes and come back with everything we have for our 400th race in Imola in a couple of weeks time."