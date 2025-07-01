British Grand Prix: Preview - Pirelli

The midpoint of the season sees Formula 1 return to where it all began 75 years ago. The first Grand Prix to count towards the Drivers' World Championship was held on 13 May 1950 at Silverstone, on a track laid out within a former World War II military airfield.

In honour of this anniversary, Pirelli has produced a special edition Podium Cap as part of the Pirelli Design collection, in collaboration with the designer Denis Dekovic.

The Compounds

There is an important change to the compound choices for this event. In fact, Pirelli has gone with the C2 as Hard, the C3 as Medium and the C4 as Soft, which is a step softer than last year. The aim, shared with the FIA, F1 and the teams, is to create a wider range of strategy options for the race. In 2024, when the C3 was the Soft, it was used by just a few drivers in the closing stages of the race following the rain. This year, as the Medium, it is bound to play an important role, probably in several phases of the race. For those aiming for a one-stop race, the stints will have to be managed very carefully, while accepting a longer total race time. Also a consideration in this equation is the fact that the time taken for a tyre change is not very long (around 20,5 seconds) and while challenging, overtaking is possible.

In 2024

All dry compounds and the Intermediates were used during the 2024 British Grand Prix. 17 drivers opted to line up on the starting grid on the Medium, the only exceptions being Ocon and Zhou who preferred the Soft and Perez, who had to start from pit lane on Hards. The C2 proved effective, allowing the drivers to push even on the full fuel load from the start, as well as allowing them to manage the complicated conditions created when it started to rain. Furthermore, the Medium also provided greater flexibility in terms of when to make the first pit stop, given that the threat of rain was there even before the start.

Next, it was time for the Intermediate to take centre stage when the crossover moment arrived. Those, such as Leclerc and Perez, who had chosen to switch early to the green-banded tyres, found that they had to come in again for a new set when the really wet conditions set in, as their original set had worn out. However, the rain was never as intense as it had been the previous day in FP3, which meant they wore more quickly as the track dried out. The final part of the race saw all three dry compounds perform on equal terms. Among the leaders, it was clear to see that the various car-driver-tyre compound packages all worked well: Hamilton won for Mercedes on the Soft, Verstappen had the best pace in the Red Bull on the Hard, while Piastri was very competitive in his McLaren on the Medium.

The Track

Silverstone has hosted 59 Grands Prix, more World Championship events than any other circuit with the exception of Monza (74). Its layout has remained more or less unchanged throughout the years. At 5.861 kilometres, it is one of the longest tracks on the calendar, with 18 corners, (10 to the right and 8 to the left). Some of them, such as the Maggots-Becketts-Chapel complex, involve rapid and high speed changes of direction, which generate very high lateral forces, similar to those at Spa-Francorchamps and Suzuka. The circuit is in almost year round use with four and two-wheeled racing categories and so it provides good grip right from Friday's first free practice session, aided by the fact the surface is rated medium-low in terms of abrasiveness.

Despite taking place at the height of summer, the English weather can often be unpredictable with very changeable temperatures and wind and rain suddenly putting in an appearance, turning the tables during the race, as was the case last year.

Keyword: Anniversary

Silverstone is the birthplace of Formula 1 with the very first race to count towards the Drivers' championship taking place on 13 May 1950, in front of a crowd of over 100,000 spectators. In an Alfa Romeo 158 fitted with Pirelli tyres, Nino Farina took pole position, the fastest race lap and the very first win in the history of Formula 1. The Italian also became the first World Champion, clinching the title at the final round later that year in Monza. From Silverstone to Monza, there's also a link between the two venues this year: while Formula 1 celebrates its diamond jubilee in England, at Monza's Italian GP weekend, there will be a special ceremony celebrating Pirelli's 500th Grand Prix. Actually, that particularly milestone will have been reached the previous weekend at the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, but it is only fitting that it should be marked at a venue that is a mere 15 kilometres distance from Pirelli's headquarters in Milan.

Statistics

Thursday 3 July marks the start of the 76th British Grand Prix, sharing with the Italian Grand Prix the honour of being the only races to have always featured on the championship calendar. The race was also held at Aintree (five times) and Brands Hatch (12). Silverstone also hosted the F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix in the Covid-affected 2020 season.

Sir Lewis Hamilton has won his home Grand Prix a record nine times, while his current team, Ferrari, is the leading team with 18 wins. Hamilton also heads the list for most poles with seven and podium finishes (14) while fellow-countryman Nigel Mansell holds the record for fastest race laps (7). Of the teams, Ferrari heads the field for poles (16), podium finishes (59) and fastest race laps (21).

Great Britain has provided more Formula 1 drivers (179) than any other nation. 1120 races have had at least one British driver on the grid. The Union Jack flag has been waved for 20 world champions and for 319 wins, as well as 308 pole positions, 787 podium finishes and 282 fastest race laps.