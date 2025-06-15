Canadian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Pirelli

George Russell won the Canadian Grand Prix, his fourth Formula 1 victory, a third in the Americas.

Russell's maiden win came in Brazil in 2022 and before today, his most recent was in Las Vegas last year, while in between was a 2024 victory in Austria. The Englishman also secured his first career hat-trick, (the win, pole position and the fastest race lap). For Mercedes, this was win number 130, the fifth in the Canadian Grand Prix. A great day for Mercedes was completed by Andrea Kimi Antonelli finishing third, the first time an Italian has stood on the podium since the 2009 Japanese Grand Prix, when Jarno Trulli finished second for Toyota.

Max Verstappen finished second to record his fifth Montreal podium finish, while for the first time this year, there was no McLaren driver on the podium. In fact, the previous time that happened was at last year's Las Vegas Grand Prix.

On the starting grid and indeed in pit lane, as Lawson and Gasly started from there, the teams were almost equally split between Medium (11 drivers) and Hard (nine). The two hardest compounds were the outright protagonists today and it was only right at the end, when the Safety Car came out that a few drivers, namely Piastri, Stroll, Bearman and Hadjar, fitted a set of Softs, but they got virtually no use out of them as the race finished behind the Safety Car.

The longest stints overall were completed by Ocon (Haas) and Sainz (Williams), who did 57 laps from the start on Hards. As for the Medium, Albon (Williams) covered the greatest distance, running 23 laps on the set of C5s he used from the start.

Mario Isola: "A very closely contested race from start to finish, as can be understood from the fact that when the Safety Car came out, the top five drivers were separated by less than seven seconds, with just four laps to go to the chequered flag.

"In terms of strategy, the two-stop proved to be fastest with the Hard compound being the most effective. Making one stop was possible but, honestly, it was really only an option for those starting from the back half of the grid who therefore had less to lose. Those starting from the front rows were able to push in all stints thus giving rise to a very hard fought race, with notable differences in stint length and in the sequence of compound use. The most effective tyre was the Hard, even if we had little data on it available, given that during Friday free practice only Sauber used it. The Medium probably suffered a bit because of the temperatures being higher than on the first day.

"This was the third event of the year which featured the C6. Clearly, we will now carefully analyse all the data gathered here to work out if and how to use it again this season after the summer break. Here too we saw that the difference in outright performance between the newcomer and the C5 is relatively small - one to one and half tenths - but, as we predicted yesterday, having a wider range of compounds allowed the team a greater range of strategic options. Honestly, if we did not have the C6, we would have had to bring the same trio as last year, namely C3, C4 and C5, and it's probable that would have produced a more linear race with just the one pit stop.

"Finally, let me say that, as an Italian, I was very happy to see one of our compatriots on the podium. It's the first time it's happened since Pirelli returned to Formula 1 in 2011 and interestingly, the last time an Italian driver finished in the top three in a car running our tyres was also here in Montreal in 1991, when Stefano Modena in a Tyrrell-Honda finished second, behind winner Nelson Piquet in a Benetton-Ford, also fitted with Pirellis.

"Our work continues next week with an important test for 2026 wet weather tyre development. Working with Ferrari, we will be using their Fiorano track where Zhou Guanyu will drive on 19 June, followed by Charles Leclerc on 20th."