Canadian Grand Prix: Starting Grid

Amended starting grid for the Pirelli Grand Prix du Canada after penalties applied.

Pos Driver Team 1 Russell Mercedes 2 Verstappen Red Bull 3 Piastri McLaren 4 Antonelli Mercedes 5 Hamilton Ferrari 6 Alonso Aston Martin 7 Norris McLaren 8 Leclerc Ferrari 9 Albon Williams 10 Colapinto Alpine 11 Hulkenberg Stake 12 Hadjar Racing Bulls 13 Bearman Haas 14 Ocon Haas 15 Bortoleto Stake 16 Sainz Williams 17 Stroll Aston Martin 18 Tsunoda Red Bull P/L Lawson Racing Bulls P/L Gasly Alpine

Tsunoda: 10 place grid penalty for overtaking under red flag conditions

Hadjar: 3 place grid penalty for impeding another driver.

Lawson: Required to start from pitlane for breaking parc ferme conditions.

Gasly: Required to start from pitlane for breaking parc ferme conditions.