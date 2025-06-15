Site logo

Canadian Grand Prix: Starting Grid

15/06/2025

Amended starting grid for the Pirelli Grand Prix du Canada after penalties applied.

Pos Driver Team
1 Russell Mercedes
2 Verstappen Red Bull
3 Piastri McLaren
4 Antonelli Mercedes
5 Hamilton Ferrari
6 Alonso Aston Martin
7 Norris McLaren
8 Leclerc Ferrari
9 Albon Williams
10 Colapinto Alpine
11 Hulkenberg Stake
12 Hadjar Racing Bulls
13 Bearman Haas
14 Ocon Haas
15 Bortoleto Stake
16 Sainz Williams
17 Stroll Aston Martin
18 Tsunoda Red Bull
P/L Lawson Racing Bulls
P/L Gasly Alpine

Tsunoda: 10 place grid penalty for overtaking under red flag conditions
Hadjar: 3 place grid penalty for impeding another driver.
Lawson: Required to start from pitlane for breaking parc ferme conditions.
Gasly: Required to start from pitlane for breaking parc ferme conditions.

