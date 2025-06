Hadjar penalised

Isack Hadjar has been penalised for impeding Carlos Sainz in Q1.

The RB driver was on an in-lap and was caught by Sainz - on a push lap - at the entry to turn 6.

Although he attempted to move off the racing line to leave space for the Williams, the move was too late.

Hadjar agreed that Sainz was impeded, explaining that he had earlier been told by his team that the Spaniard was approaching on a push lap but the team then told him that he had abandoned the lap.

He said that although he saw Sainz in his mirrors, he relied upon what he had been told by his team and when he realised the information was wrong he did his best to move out of the way.

The move meant that Sainz failed to make the cut and will start the race from 17th on the grid.

The standard penalty for this infringement during qualifying in the Penalty Guidelines is a 3 grid position penalty regardless of whether the incident was the fault of the driver or the team.