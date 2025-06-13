Russell sets the pace in FP2

Ahead of today's second session the air temperature is 19 degrees C, while the track temperature is 41 degrees. It remains bright, sunny but cool.

In terms of updates, McLaren has a new Front Wing, Rear Wing and Front Suspension. The revised geometry on the front wing is aimed at improving aerodynamic performance across a wide range of attitudes, through a redesign of main elements as well as introduction of 'mermaid tails' to the front wing endplate. The updated version of the medium downforce rear wing assembly enables a more efficient coverage of a larger drag range, suitable for multiple circuits. Finally, there's a small modification to the front suspension geometry which comes with an updated aerodynamic surface, to accommodate the geometry change and re-optimize local flow conditioning.

Mercedes has a new Floor Corner and Floor Edge. The front corner sees an increased front brake duct inlet and exit area to cover off high brake duty for this circuit, while reduced flap chord and tweaked vanes, increase mass flow under the forward floor and vorticity shed from the fence system, increasing floor load.

Aston Martin has a new Front Corner. The larger exit area for the front brake duct increases the mass flow through the front corner increasing cooling for the characteristics of this circuit.

Alpine has a new Front Wing on which the flap has been shortened and redesigned, generating less load, therefore offering the aero-balance range that may be required for the track characteristics.

RB has a new Front Wing and Rear Corner. At lower rear wing levels, the car must be balanced with reduced front downforce. The reduced-chord flap allows the aerodynamic balance to be lowered beyond the minimum range achievable by the previous flap. It achieves this by reducing the load generated by the front wing at a given flap angle. In terms of the rear corner, the vorticity shed from the brake drum winglet helps to manage the airflow around the tyre and the diffuser. This update improves the quality and consistency of the shed vortex, which in turn increases rear downforce.

This morning's was a strange session somewhat hampered by the condition of the track which is even dustier than normal and once you venture off line you are in the lap the gods.

While a few simply spun and others took to the grass or run-offs, Leclerc crashed heavily shortly after going quickest. Such was the damage the Monegasque will play no further part in today's activities.

Max Verstappen was quickest, and, while no disrespect to Williams who drivers were second and third, McLaren and Mercedes never showed their hands and Ferrari had its own problems.

That said, this is a circuit that plays to the Grove outfit's strengths, so who knows.

Also looking good were the RBs and Gasly.

The lights go green and Bearman leads the way, followed by Hamilton, Colapinto, Hulkenberg and Ocon.

Whereas it was mostly the softs in action earlier, as more drivers head out it is the mediums that are in use, though the Stakes are on hards and Albon on the red-banded rubber.

Of the first wave, Piastri goes quickest (15.400), ahead of Colapinto, Norris, Hulkenberg and Ocon.

Tsunoda goes top with a 15.047 but Hamilton responds with a 14.597.

Albon stops the clock at 13.942, however he is on the softs as is Alonso who goes second with a 14.083.

Not so good for the other Aston Martin however, as Stroll has clearly had an incident for his left-front wheel is hanging off. Replay shows he understeered and went wide into the wall, though it is unclear why he didn't try to resist.

Though he is wants to return to the pits he is told to park it up.

Norris goes quickest, ahead of Verstappen and Russell.

"The cart's a little more nervous than before," reports Verstappen.

Albon raises the benchmark with a 13.135.

Russell responds with a 12.887 as Verstappen goes third (13.246).

"I need some help with the last corner," SAYS Hamilton, "I don't know why the rears keep hanging out."

Albon goes second and Sainz third, but they are quickly demoted by Verstappen and Hadjar.

Sainz improves to second, just 0.162 off Russell's pace, however while the Mercedes driver is on softs the Spaniard is on mediums.

Alonso (softs) goes fifth (13.104) and Albon sixth. The two-time world champion subsequently improves to fourth.

Albon pits but can't find his box and consequently heads out again. His crew look on totally perplexed. "Sorry," he says.

On fresh mediums Russell posts a 12.123, 0.5s up on his best on the softs.

Colapinto spins in Turn 2 and almost collects his teammate in the process. It is almost exactly the same as his spin in FP1.

On softs Hadjar improves to third, as the majority of other drivers switch to the red-banded rubber.

A 12.653 puts Hamilton second as Norris goes eighth and Piastri thirteenth.

"What are these guys doing," asks Lawson of an Alpine driver (Colapinto). "My God!" His teammate voices similar frustration at a Stake driver.

From out of nowhere, Antonelli goes second (12.411) and Norris third (12.602).

PBs in all three sectors sees Piastri go third (12.595).

Lawson continues to be frustrated by traffic, he is basically told to get used to it as it will be the same in qualifying.

"Yeah, very bad traffic," says a remarkably calm Gasly after getting wildly out of shape after coming across a slow moving Norris.

Quickest in S2, Albon crosses the line at 12.445 to go fourth.

With around 16 minutes remaining, the majority of drivers are switching back to the mediums.

"The brake, when they are a little bit cold, they don't bite," says Verstappen. "worse than FP1."

While the rest concentrate on long runs, Alonso, like Hamilton, as the only driver for his team, has had to focus on tyre testing. Indeed, the Spaniard is the only drivers on softs.

Of the 18 runners Colapinto is 18th, 0.7s off the pace of the seventeenth-placed driver, Ocon.

The Stake drivers switch to hards, while Russell switches back to softs, as does Bearman.

"What is this guy doing," says Bortoleto of Sainz after having top miss the final chicane due to a dithering Spaniard.

The session ends. Russell is quickest, ahead of Norris, Antonelli, Albon, Alonso, Piastri, Sainz, Hamilton, Verstappen and Lawson.

Hadjar is eleventh, ahead of Gasly, Bortoleto, Hulkenberg, Tsunoda, Bearman, Ocon and Colapinto.