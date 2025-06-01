Site logo

Spanish Grand Prix: Result

01/06/2025

Result of the Aramco Gran Premio de Espana.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Piastri McLaren 66 1h 32:57.375
2 Norris McLaren 66 + 0:02.471
3 Leclerc Ferrari 66 + 0:10.455
4 Russell Mercedes 66 + 0:11.359
5 Hulkenberg Stake 66 + 0:13.648
6 Hamilton Ferrari 66 + 0:15.508
7 Hadjar Racing Bulls 66 + 0:16.022
8 Gasly Alpine 66 + 0:17.882
9 Alonso Aston Martin 66 + 0:21.564
10 Verstappen Red Bull 66 + 0:21.826
11 Lawson Racing Bulls 66 + 0:25.532
12 Bortoleto Stake 66 + 0:25.996
13 Tsunoda Red Bull 66 + 0:28.822
14 Sainz Williams 66 + 0:29.309
15 Colapinto Alpine 66 + 0:31.381
16 Ocon Haas 66 + 0:32.197
17 Bearman Haas 66 + 0:37.065
18 Antonelli Mercedes 53 Engine
19 Albon Williams 27 Accident Damage

Fastest Lap: Piastri (McLaren) 1:15.743 (Lap 61)

