Piastri throws down the gauntlet

Ahead of today's second session, the air temperature is 31 degrees C, while the track temperature is 48 degrees. It remains bright and very warm.

As a reminder, in terms of upgrades. Ferrari has a new Front Wing and Rear Wing. While most upgrades this weekend are circuit specific, the front wing is not, indeed, its introduction is phased with the update of the articles 3.15.4 and 3.15.5 of the technical regulations, effective from this race onwards. In terms of the high downforce top rear wing, this is carried over from 2024 and was made available in Imola. Local flow features are improved, returning an efficient load increase.

Red Bull's Front Wing is also to comply with the revisions to the technical regulations. The front wing geometry has been revised to gain stiffness at minimal weight cost and then iterated to pursue the load characteristics sought.

Mercedes has new Floor Edge, Floor Fences and Rear Wing Performance. Additional vane elements and flap chord increase mass flow under forward floor, thereby increasing vorticity shed from the fence system, increasing floor load, while the new fence profile has improved local pressure distribution and position of vorticity, improving both local and downstream load through better onset flow. The rear wing is circuit specific, with increased camber aimed at gaining local downforce and drag along an efficiency slope appropriate for Barcelona.

Aston Martin has a new Front Wing which features revised tip detail between the front wing elements and the endplate. The main wing sections are also revised for compliance with TD018H. The revised tip detail improves the flow-field around the outboard end of the wing increasing the load generated in that area. Changes in section are for structural reasons.

The Alpines feature new Floor Fences and Floor Body. The floor fences have been optimised locally to improve the quality of the underfloor structures. This results in an improved flow delivery to the entire floor and generates local load. Meanwhile, local and subtle modifications have been done to the floor to maximise the effect of the updated fences and improve the flow-field quality.

Haas' new front wing, is another reaction to the he technical regulations updated to include more stringent FW flap deflection requirements. Consequently, a new FW construction was necessary to comply with these new requisites.

RB has a new Front Wing, Front Wing Endplate and Nose. The centre section of the front wing is loaded further relative to the outboard, modifying the downstream flow conditions. The update also addresses the increased stiffness requirements. The flow around the front wing tips is highly three-dimensional. The revised detail around the tips helps to reduce the losses created from this flow, while the nose tip drops down to meet the new FW sections, and the raised lower surface helps to increase the load generated by the centre section of the wing, which in turn modifies the downstream flow around the car field.

Williams has a new Front Wing, Rear Corner and Cooling Louvres. The combined geometric and construction changes to the front wing reduce the deflection to adhere to the latest regulations, while the geometric updates alter the flow pattern off the front wing and change the performance of both the front brake duct furniture and the forward floor. The revised exit geometry to the rear corner changes the flow rate through the brake duct and affects the brake cooling in a way that is suitable for the braking demands of this circuit. The update to the cooling louvres simply increases the flow through the radiators and therefore increases the PU cooling at the cost of downforce and drag. This will be the team's new maximum cooling setup, which may be of use here, but is more likely to be needed later in the season.

Stake has a new Floor Body, Coke/Engine Cover and Front Wing. The modifications to the floor body are targeted at improved flow field conditions for the underfloor from front to back, gaining some efficient and balanced downforce. On the engine cover the sidepod surfaces have been updated to adapt to the new floor developments and associated interactions, modifying floor top surface flow conditions. Finally, local front wing end plate developments are to improve outboard front wing performance and efficiency and also encourage better downstream flow quality.

McLaren is the only team not to have brought any upgrades.

Norris set the pace earlier, edging out Verstappen by 0.3s, with Hamilton third, ahead of Leclerc and Piastri.

The new rigidity tests introduced this weekend, and the reason behind so many of those upgrades, is expected to shake up the order just a little, with Ferrari said to be expecting an improvement. Based on this morning's evidence that could well be the case.

As one would expect, the softs were the pace-setter earlier, though neither Mercedes not Williams tried them. Speaking of Williams, Albon handed his car over to Victor Martins.

Once again the RBs are looking good, as is Bearman. Like, Albon, Ocon also sat out the earlier session.

The lights go green and Leclerc leads the way, followed by Ocon, Antonelli, Colapinto and Bearman. As more drivers emerge, all are on mediums.

Leclerc posts a benchmark 14.367, and it remains the benchmark until Alonso bangs in a 14.256.

Norris responds with a 13.636, and Piastri a 13.987.

Verstappen splits the papaya pair with a 13.910, as Russell goes fifth and Antonelli seventh.

Sainz goes 11th with a 14.703 as Bearman takes a long, long trip through the gravel at Turn 3 after spinning off.

"Mate, it's a joke, the traffic," moans Hadjar.

Alpine is running a split strategy, Gasly on mediums and Colapinto on hards.

Verstappen runs wide in Turn 10, as Hamilton and Alonso benefit from a tow from Stroll.

The Spaniard isn't exactly happy with his former teammate. "We have a hero of the day in front of us," he says. "The weekend is very long," he adds, "even the championship is very long."

A 13.501 sees Russell go top, as Piastri fails to improve on fourth.

Bortoleto does a Max and runs wide in Turn 10.

Colapinto and Hadjar have been noted for impeding.

With 40 minutes remaining, the Mercedes pair switch to softs for the first time. Sainz follows suit.

Russell consolidates his top spot with a 13.046 as Antonelli goes second with a 13.298.

Norris, Sainz and Verstappen switch to the red-banded rubber.

Verstappen improves to 13.070, while Norris can only manage third despite posting exactly the same time as the Dutchman.

"The amount of sliding around is not normal," complains Tsunoda.

As Piastri goes purple in S1, Leclerc goes fourth overall with a 13.260.

Stroll goes 12th (13.839) but is demoted when Piastri stops the clock at 12.760, having gone quickest in all three sectors.

"This car is undriveable, mate," says Hamilton, as Tsunoda shares similar sentiments about the Red Bull.

Leclerc fails to improve following a messy lap, while Gasly is up to eighth with a 13.385.

Work going on on the front of Alonso's car includes a generous amount of flo-vis.

The hot laps out of the way, attention turns to race simulations. Piastri sticks with mediums, as do Verstappen, Norris and Leclerc, while the Mercedes pair, Alonso and Gasly continue on softs.

With 15 minutes remaining, all bar the Haas pair are on track.

Stroll, sporting flo-vis on the (left) front wing is on hards, the only driver on the white-banded rubber.

In terms of straight-line speed, Bortoleto is fifth quickest.

"Ha ha, that was clever," mocks Verstappen, as Leclerc, running just ahead, uses DRS to hold off the Dutchman.

The session ends. Piastri is quickest, ahead of Russell, Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Antonelli, Alonso, Gasly, Hadjar and Lawson.

Hamilton is eleventh, ahead of Hulkenberg, Tsunoda, Sainz, Albon, Stroll, Bortoleto, Ocon, Bearman and Colapinto.

An interesting session, with Piastri's 'all purple' somewhat derailing Norris' hopes. Mercedes looks strong, especially considering the temperature, while Verstappen and Leclerc are both there or thereabouts.

Alonso will have given the crowd some hope, while both RBs are right up there.

A good start to the weekend.